Rare Stradivarius violin auctioned for $11.3 million

The violin has become the third most expensive musical instrument ever sold at auction. It was made 300 years ago.

A 300-year-old Stradivarius violin was sold at an auction in New York on Friday for $11.3 million (€10.9 million), according to Sotheby's auction house.

The "Joachim-Ma Stradivarius" has become the third most expensive musical instrument ever sold at auction.

Sotheby's had estimated that the violin could sell for between $12 million and $18 million.

'The pinnacle of craftsmanship' — Sotheby's chair

"This extraordinary violin represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship and classical music history, its unparalleled sound and storied provenance captivating collectors and musicians alike," Sotheby's chair Mari-Claudia Jimenez said in a statement.

The violin is believed to have influenced German composer Johannes Brahms when he wrote the famed "Violin Concerto in D Major" and was played during the concerto's 1879 premiere.

The auction house said the buyer chose to remain anonymous.

The sound of the Joachim-Ma Stradivarius has been described as 'rich, complex, and full of depth' Image: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/IMAGO

What is known about the auctioned Stradivarius

Made in 1714 by the legendary luthier Antonio Stradivari, the violin is known for its extraordinary sound.

"What sets the Joachim-Ma Stradivarius apart is its exceptional sound – rich, complex, and full of depth," Sotheby's said.

The auctioned violin is considered one of Stradivari's best works. It was crafted during his "Golden Period," according to the auction house.

The name of the Joachim-Ma Stradivarius comes from celebrated former owners — Hungarian violinist Joseph Joachim and Chinese musician Si-Hon Ma.

After Ma's death, his estate donated the violin to the New England Conservatory in Boston.

The conservatory will use the proceeds to fund scholarships.

Edited by: Kieran Burke