Rare rocks: Reuse and substitutes of critical resources

In centuries past, countries at loggerheads might have turned to armoured vehicles and machine guns, nuclear warheads and aircraft carriers to show their might and secure their interests. These days, however, states are more likely than ever to use economic sanctions as weapons to push through their political agendas.

Rather than tanks and torpedoes, tariffs and trade restrictions seem to be the weapons of our time.

Particularly important in this landscape are critical raw materials, a group of 30 resources — mostly metals — held up by the EU as irreplaceable for developed industrial economies.

As demand rises, these materials increase in value, exposing the vulnerabilities of industries that depend on their accessibility. According to a European Commission study, aerospace, defense, electronics, automotive and energy-intensive industries all need access to at least 21 of the 30 listed materials.

Critical raw materials: Toxic, rare and irreplaceable Antimony: The pharaoh’s eyeliner Antimony is a gray metalloid, which is often used to harden other metals. The origin of its name is disputed, one speculation claims it derives from "anti" and "monos", which collectively mean "a metal not found alone". Antimony often occurs as a compound. In ancient Egypt and ancient India, it was powdered and used as medicine or compressed into sticks for use as cosmetics — especially eyeliner.

Critical raw materials: Toxic, rare and irreplaceable Baryte: The "heavy" crystal Baryte, which means “heavy” in Greek, is a barium sulfate, commonly found in lead-zinc veins in limestone. Its crystals, which often grow in sand and contain grains of sand within their structure, form into clusters known as baryte roses. Baryte can be clear, or shimmer in hues of yellow, red, green or pale blue.

Critical raw materials: Toxic, rare and irreplaceable Bismuth: The rainbow metal The incredible staircase-like shapes that characterize bismuth are the result of the outside growing faster than the inside. Another unusual feature of this brittle crystalline metal is that it is denser in liquid form than in a solid state. When it freezes, bismuth – just like water – expands. It is used in fire detectors and extinguishers, as well as in cosmetics and paints.

Critical raw materials: Toxic, rare and irreplaceable Cobalt: The goblin ore Cobalt takes its name from subterranean German goblins known as "Kobolde". Centuries ago, German miners inhaled toxic fumes released from rocks while extracting ores during the melting process. When they fell sick, they blamed it on goblins. In 1960 cobalt caused a series of deaths when breweries in Quebec added it to their beer to help ensure a good foam. Nearly 50 people died from heart failure.

Critical raw materials: Toxic, rare and irreplaceable Fluorspar: The colorless flux Fluorspar is a colorless, transparent mineral that often contains impurities and hydrocarbons, and which can change color and glow when exposed to ultraviolet light. It is frequently used to lower the melting point of metals during processing. Fluorspar occurs as a compound with lead and silver ores, as well as alone in limestone.

Critical raw materials: Toxic, rare and irreplaceable Gallium: The liquid metal Gallium melts at just 29 degrees Celsius (84 degrees Fahrenheit), making it the only metal to melt when held in a human hand. By contrast, it doesn’t start to boil until it reaches the unusually high temperature of 2,204 degrees Celsius. Gallium is generally produced as a byproduct of bauxite and is used for semiconductors. When added to other metals, gallium causes them to become brittle.

Critical raw materials: Toxic, rare and irreplaceable Lithium: The prime matter Lithium is the lightest metal of all and the least dense solid element. If it weren’t reacting with water, it would float on its surface. Lithium is one of the three elements — besides hydrogen and helium — to form during the Big Bang. Current theories suggest there should be three times more lithium in the universe today than is actually the case. It is not known where the rest of it went.

Critical raw materials: Toxic, rare and irreplaceable Niobium: The tear of the goddess When added to steel, niobium creates an outstanding structural strength, even though it only represents 0.1% of the alloy. It is used in jet engines, superconducting magnets and MRI machines. Niobium is named after the Greek goddess of tears, Niobe, daughter of mythological King Tantalus, whose name was later given to the metal tantalum. Niobium and tantalum are always found together in nature.

Critical raw materials: Toxic, rare and irreplaceable Tungsten: The wolf’s foam In 1546, scientist Georgius Agricola wrote about German Ore Mountain miners who, during the melting process, reported a black and "hairy" metal that reduced their tin yield like a "wolf devours a sheep". Foam appeared on the surface, binding to their tin inseparably. The miners named the metal wolffram, meaning wolf’s foam. The name was later dropped for the Swedish alternative: tungsten. Author: Michel Penke



The renewables sector needs slightly fewer, but is also entirely dependent on imports. Without them, the manufacture of photovoltaic, wind energy and electric vehicles which rely on lithium-ion batteries becomes impossible. So too, 3D printing, drones, robotics and other digital technology.

Of the 30 critical raw materials, bauxite, silicon metals, borate and cobalt are regarded as most critical for technology.

"Future demand depends greatly on how technological developments evolve," said Hanns Günther Hilpert, Head of the Asia Research Division of the German think tank SWP. "Industry will probably find ways to substitute some of them, or they will develop alternative technological solutions."

Batteries for electric vehicles, for example, could continue to increase demand for Chilean lithium, yet equally, that technology could be overtaken by hydrogen propulsion which requires few critical metal materials.

As a group, however, Hilpert says these raw materials will likely remain important — just as bulk commodities such as iron ore, copper, nickel and aluminum were in the past. "In future, conflicts will be about critical raw materials", he said.

Future demand: Lithium could skyrocket

Industrialized countries including the US and European Union member states have tried to predict their future needs. The study by the European Commission calculates a maximum 44-fold rise in lithium demand for use in electric vehicles by 2050. Graphite and cobalt usage, however, might be just eleven times greater than current levels.

Tapping new deposits would be the easiest way to meet growing demand, and for some of the 30 critical raw materials, unmined reserves have been identified. Rare earths deposits in Brazil and Vietnam for example, cobalt in Cuba and Russia, and titanium in Brazil and Kenya.

Critical raw materials recycling still in its early stages

Another option is recycling — in theory, at least. Yet as things stand, the process is generally complicated and expensive, and because companies manufacturing laptops, mobile phones and wind turbines don't publish the components they build into their products, they alone would be in a position to recycle them.

Old smartphones contain high volumes of critical raw materials, but recycling is expensive and energy intensive.

Melanie Müller, raw materials expert at SWP, who is researching resource governance, with a particular focus on Sub-Saharan African states, is critical of the lack of legislation forcing companies to be accountable for what they produce.

"Our cities are full of raw materials that are simply lying around, not being using. There is a lot of room for improvement."

Yet, while some metals, such as tungsten or cobalt could be recycled in noteworthy amounts, that doesn't apply across the list.

Another European Commission study found that raw materials like gallium and indium can't be recycled at all. In those cases, the only other option is substitution.

"A lot of research is being done in the area of substitution", Müller said. "For some critical raw materials, this is possible, but for others, it is not."

Perovskite to the rescue: New research on silicium substitution

One researcher working on substitues is Stefan Weber, a German physicist specializing in polymer research. He is part of an international team at the Max Planck Society research institute looking for a way to replace silicon in solar panels.

"Silicon is actually not an ideal material for photovoltaic because it is a lousy absorber,” he said. "To absorb light, you need a relatively large amount of silicon.”

He is exploring a so-called thin-film technology called perovskite, which works likes "making pancakes."

"You mix it like a sauce and smear it over a surface until it crystallizes and forms the perovskite material", he said, adding that the "crystal is very messy."

In its current form perovskite isn't energy-efficient enough to be economically feasible, but the team is trying to tweak the nanostructure production without having to compromise on energy efficiency. Piggybacked on a silicon cell for example, energy efficiency increases by around 50 percent compared to conventional solar panels.

A perovskite solar cell is a so-called thin-film technology which requires less critical raw materials and more common materials. But durability is still an issue.

Relying on perovskite alone holds promise: Conventional solar panels include a silicon layer of 100 to 200 micrometers, about as thick as a hair. According to Weber, thin-film solar cells would only need half to one micrometer of perovskite — just one percent of the amount of material currently used.

But there are some problems: Perovskite cells are considerably less durable than their regular counterparts. While existing models last twenty years, perovskite cells only have a two-year lifespan. In addition, they contain lead, a heavy metal that is toxic for the human body.

"The legal requirements are very strict, and they are strict for a good reason", Weber said.

Though he anticipates that the first modules could become available in three to five years, he says it will take at least another decade before perovskite technology becomes established. "There is still too much we don't know."