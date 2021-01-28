Rare Botticelli portrait goes under the hammer

The art world will be holding its breath when Sandro Botticelli's Young Man Holding a Roundel goes under the hammer at Sotheby'sauction housein New York on January 28.

The painting that has been shown in leading museums worldwide over the past decades was valued at about €66 million ($80 million).



Old Masters auctions are rare, and this particular masterpiece is one of only 12 surviving portraits from the hand of the Florentine painter. Sandro Botticelli was one of the greats of the Renaissance period and of European art history in general. Born in 1445, Botticelli painted, among others, the mythological-allegorical paintings Birth of Venus and Primavera.

Recently, Claude Monet's Meules fetched $111 million, and in 2017, Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi was sold for an incredible $450 million at a Christie's auction.

Identity is a mystery

The Young Man Holding a Roundel, painted only a few years after Primavera, is dated to the mid-1480s. Botticelli had moved away from the prevailing fashion of the profile portrait common in Italy and painted this young man almost in frontal view.

The secret of the young man's identity has never been lifted, but there is speculation he belonged to the circle of people surrounding Lorenzo de Medici, a patron of the arts who particularly appreciated and supported Sandro Botticelli.

A detail from the 1477 painitng "Primavera"

The young man's posture and clothing in the painting show he was a nobleman. He holds a large medallion of an old man with a long, gray beard, perhaps a family patron saint raising his hand in blessing. Botticelli based the portrait on the representation of the 14th century Sienese painter Bartolommeo Bulgarini.

Painting changed hands several times

The bust-length panel portrait itself was largely unknown for centuries and hung unnoticed in a Welsh Lord's castle. It was not until the 1930s that it became known to a small circle of art connoisseurs.

A London art dealer owned it from 1935-1938, and then sold it to a collector. The collector's heirs put it up for auction at Christie's in 1982, where the current owner bought it for just £810,000 (€913,000 or $1.1 million).

This article was adapted from German.