Rapper Kollegah's shisha bar raided by Dusseldorf police

A shisha bar owned by prominent German rapper Kollegah was raided by Dusseldorf police on Friday evening as part of a raid on four bars in the western German city, police said on Monday. The bar had only been open for one night before it was raided. No arrests were made.

According to a police press statement, customs officers confiscated 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of tobacco from the Alpha Lounge in a joint raid with Dusseldorf police.

German customs said it would file charges on violation of tobacco tax law. Additionally, violations against a non-smoking ordinance were found to have taken place in the shisha bar, according to police.

A manager for Kollegah told Germany's mass-circulation Bild newspaper that the charges were based on 3-4 kilograms (6-8 pounds) of shisha tobacco. Kollegah was reportedly not at the scene when the raid took place.

The rapper has continually drawn controversy for his allegedly sexist, homophobic and anti-Semetic lyrics. Last year, Kollegah faced legal complaints over lyrics that referenced the Holocaust. Dusseldorf prosecutors did not press charges.