 Rapper Drakeo stabbed to death at LA music festival | Music | DW | 20.12.2021

Music

Rapper Drakeo stabbed to death at LA music festival

The US musician died after being stabbed backstage. He is not the only rapper who was killed in recent years.

  • Rapper Drakeo the Ruler holding up two fingers; he was stabbed at music festival.

    Rappers who have been murdered

    Drakeo the Ruler: Fatally stabbed

    The 28-year-old rapper, born Darrell Caldwell, was scheduled to perform at the Once Upon a Time festival in Los Angeles. But Drakeo was stabbed in an altercation backstage on December 18, 2021. He was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly afterwards. He was a cult figure in the Los Angeles rap scene.

  • Rapper Young Dolph wearing a baseball cap and holding up his arn in the air at a concert in 2019.

    Rappers who have been murdered

    Young Dolph: Rapper with his own label

    36-year-old Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., father of two children, was on his way to a cookie store near Memphis on November 17, 2021, when perpetrators pulled up in a car and shot him, according to a police report. "This crime is another example of the senseless gun violence we are seeing locally and nationwide," Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said. Young Dolph was considered a pioneer of indie rap.

  • Swedish rapper Einar wearing a blue vest and cap while performing on television in 2019.

    Rappers who have been murdered

    Einar: Winner of Sweden's 'Grammy' award

    Nils Kurt Erik Einar Gronberg was shot dead at the age of 19 in his hometown of Stockholm in October 2021. Einar became famous through social media; his first hit was "Katten i trakten" (The Cat in the Neighborhood). Likewise in Europe, Berlin hip-hop idol Attila Murat Aydin, alias Maxim, was stabbed to death by a pensioner in 2003.

  • US rapper Nipsey Hussle smiling into the camera with a pink wall in the background.

    Rappers who have been murdered

    Nipsey Hussle: The man with his own fashion label

    Ermias Asghedom, born in Los Angeles in 1985, was shot dead outside a clothing store he owned in 2019. Just hours before, he had written on Twitter, "Having strong enemies is a blessing." Known as Nipsey Hussle in the hip-hop industry, he was part of the gang "South Side Crips" as a young man. Rihanna was among the pop stars who offered their condolences on Twitter after the incident.

  • RUN-DMC's Jason Jam Master Jay Mizell holding up a toy doll that is modeled after him, wearing a black hat.

    Rappers who have been murdered

    Jam Master Jay: Founding member of the legendary band Run-DMC

    37-year-old Jason Mizell was shot in the head in a New York record studio in 2002. He was co-founder of the platinum-selling group Run-DMC, along with his childhood friends Run (Joseph Simmons) and D.M.C. (Darryl McDaniels). According to a 2015 study by Dianna Theadora Kenny of the University of Sydney, Australia, murder was the cause of 50% of US rap musicians' deaths.

  • Notorious B.I.G. holding up two awards and wearing a black hat while yelling into a microphone.

    Rappers who have been murdered

    'Notorious B.I.G.': East Coast vs. West Coast

    Christopher Wallace was shot from another car while sitting at a red light on March 9, 1997. The crime was never solved. There were repeated shootings among Notorious B.I.G.'s contemporaries, such as in the entrance hall of a record studio. In her study, Professor Kenny attributed the high murder rate in hip hop and rap music circles to the close ties to criminal gangs.

  • Tupac Shakur wearing a baseball cap turned backwards and smiling into the camera.

    Rappers who have been murdered

    2Pac: Remains an icon

    After Tupac Shakur watched a Mike Tyson boxing match in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, a violent altercation with a member of the South Side Crips gang occurred in the lobby of the venue. Shortly after, Tupac Shakur was shot four times in a drive-by shooting. He died six days later. The case has never been solved. Today, 2Pac remains an icon in the anti-racism movement in the US.

    Author: Christine Lehnen


Drakeo the Ruler, whose real name was Darrell Caldwell, was scheduled to perform at the Once Upon a Time festival in Los Angeles over the weekend, alongside hip-hop stars such as Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Ice Cube.

However, a violent altercation broke out backstage, during which US rapper Drakeo was stabbed. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was only 28 years old.

The festival was canceled, with fans and artist colleagues expressing their grief in social networks.

Snoop Dogg tweeted that he was in the dressing room when he learned of the stabbing, and promptly left the festival grounds. He offered condolences to Drakeo's family and friends, and said he was "praying for peace in hip hop."

"Drakeo was the most original and innovative artist of his generation, a king without a crown or throne," the rapper's publicist Scott Jawson tweeted.

Rapping from prison

Caldwell emerged on the scene in 2015, with many of his recordings receiving critical acclaim.

In 2017 he was arrested for a weapons offense and in 2018 for murder in connection with the death of a 24-year-old man. Drakeo spent several years in prison on these charges.

In 2019, he was acquitted but then charged with criminal gang conspiracy. He agreed to a plea bargain and was released from prison in 2020.

While still behind bars, he released the album "Thank You for Using GTL," a reference to the company that controls phone service in prison.

On the album, he raps to his producer via the prison phone line.

 

This article was originally written in German (with AP, AFP).

