Rapper DMX dies aged 50 following heart attack

The US rapper DMX, real name Earl Simmons, died, aged 50, at a New York hospital on Friday, according to a statement released by his family.

The statement said he had been "a warrior who fought till the very end."

"Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him," the statement said.

The rap star had been on life support after suffering a heart attack on April 2. His manager said he had been in a "vegetative state" ever since.

The multiplatinum-selling artist's first studio album, It's Dark and Hell Is Hot, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart in 1998.

DMX, seen at a show in Dublin in 2004, was a devout Christian who often ended concerts with prayer

It included the hits "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," "Get At Me Dog" and "Stop Being Greedy."

He released seven albums in total — his last in 2012 — and earned three Grammy nominations.

DMX later branched out into acting, appearing in films such as Cradle 2 the Grave and Romeo Must Die.

Troubled private life

The rapper had a very public history of substance abuse, serving time in jail in 2009 on drug offenses and checking in to a rehabilitation clinic in 2019.

US media reported that his heart attack was triggered by an overdose.

Simmons had as many as 15 children, including four with his ex-wife, Tashera Simmons.

In 2013, he filed for bankruptcy, citing about $1.3 million in child support owed to 10 children.

In his 2003 autobiography, E.A.R.L: The Autobiography of DMX, he wrote that he was abused and neglected by his mother.

As a youngster, Simmons ended up living in foster care.

