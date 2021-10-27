Rap Up: Killa Ace on change in Gambia

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Rapper Killa Ace speaks up on change eluding Gambians, as many struggle to trust the presidency despite a democratic transition.
The 77 Percent takes a closer look at the African politicians who change the rules to cling to power. As Gambia prepares for elections, tensions are rising among young people on both sides of the political divide.
As coalition talks continue, DW's The 77 Percent asks young Africans if they expect — and want — a stronger collaboration between Germany and African countries.
In the wake of Germany's federal elections, we ask young Africans what they expect from the new government.
Rights groups in the Gambia are up in arms about the potential return of former dictator Yahya Jammeh to the West African country ahead of crucial December elections.
© 2021 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version