 Ranking: The most visited cities in the world | DW Travel | DW | 04.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Ranking: The most visited cities in the world

The British market research institute Euromonitor has determined which cities counted the most visitors in 2017. With 27.9 million visitors, Hong Kong once again achieved 1st place, Bangkok 2nd place, London 3rd place.

China Skyline von Hongkong bei Nacht (Imago/Westend61)

Hong Kong skyline

Asian cities dominate the top positions. Of the European cities, only London and Paris made it into the top ten most visited cities in the world. The French capital recorded growth of 13.7 percent over the previous year. Amsterdam ranked 23rd, Vienna 34th and Berlin 36th.

Frankreich Paris - Louvre Museum (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/AGF/L. De Simone)

Glass pyramid in front of the Louvre Museum in Paris

Ranking 2018

1. Hong Kong (27.9 million visitors)

2. Bangkok (22.5 million visitors)

3. London (19.8 million visitors)

4. Singapore (17.6 million visitors)

5. Macau (17.3 million visitors)

6. Paris  (15.8 million visitors)       

7. Dubai  (15.8 million visitors)       

8. New York City  (13.1 million visitors)

9. Kuala Lumpur  (12.8 million visitors)

10. Shenzhen  (12.1 million visitors)

Source: Euromonitor International

Indien Neu Delhi (dapd)

India Gate in New Delhi

A remarkable increase of 36.4 percent pushed the Indian metropolis of Delhi to 13th place with 10.1 million visitors.

Schnee in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Messinger)

Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

The German capital Berlin only reached 36th place with 5.6 million visitors, Munich with 3.8 million visitors occupies 56th place and Frankfurt 83rd place with 2.5 million visitors.

Selfie (picture-alliance/empics/D. Lipinski)

Selfie on the Westminster Bridge in London

For the analysis, the British market research institute Euromonitor International examined visitor numbers from more than 600 cities in 2017. International arrivals were counted, i.e. people who travelled from abroad to a particular city - whether for private or professional reasons.

is/ks

DW recommends

10 reasons to visit London

London is Europe's most visited city. In 2016, the British capital counted some 19 million visitors. The city's iconic mix of culture, art and music makes it particularly attractive. (17.10.2017)  

A weekend in Paris

Stroll through the French capital and see just enough sights to leave yourself time to enjoy the French way of life: ten suggestions for an journey of discovery through the city on the Seine. (28.08.2018)  

10 appetizers for a trip to Vienna

The Austrian capital, a city with millions of inhabitants, is very unique. Viennese Art Nouveau, Viennese coffee house, Viennese waltz - where Vienna serves as a prefix there is something special to discover. (23.05.2018)  

Berlin gets into an autumn mood

It was a very long summer in the German capital. But now the deciduous trees are getting more and more colourful. Autumn can no longer be stopped. Berlin turns its face to warm and golden sun-kissed days. (16.10.2018)  

10 reasons to love Munich

Lederhosen, beer, and Oktoberfest are clichés that come to mind for people around the world when they think of Germany. You'll find all three in the state of Bavaria and its capital, Munich - and much more. (10.10.2018)  

Frankfurt: Old town, my foot!

It's brand new and still calls itself "old town:" more than 70 years after its destruction in World War II, Frankfurt am Main has rebuilt its old historical district. A stroll between the cathedral and the town hall. (26.09.2018)  

Germany ranks 2nd in Lonely Planet's best travel destinations for 2019

The travel guide publisher says travelers can be part of Germany's 100th anniversary celebrations of the Bauhaus school of art and design. Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Kyrgyzstan are some of the countries atop the list. (24.10.2018)  

Related content

Amsterdam Rijksmuseum

Amsterdam removed a popular Selfie backdrop 03.12.2018

The iconic lettering "I amsterdam" in front of the Rijksmuseum in the capital of the Netherlands was perfect for tourists: Here they posed for selfies, took a break or met. Now the giant letters are gone!

Finnland Weihnachtsbild von Rovaniemi

10 heavenly places 03.12.2018

Every year, children send their wishes for Christmas to higher beings such as St. Nicholas, the Christkind or Santa Claus, who have post offices all over the world. Some of them can even be visited.

17.12.2012 DW EUROMAXX City Quedlinburg

10 reasons to visit Quedlinburg 03.12.2018

Quedlinburg is one of the best-preserved timber-framed towns in Germany. In its more than 1000-year history, it has seen kings and emperors, survived threatening decay and been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1994.

Advertisement
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 