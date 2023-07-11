Rammstein's Lindemann takes legal action against petition

Rammstein's frontman Till Lindemann is taking legal action against a petition calling for the cancellation of Rammstein's upcoming concerts in Germany.

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann is taking legal action against the initiators of the petition "No Stage for Rammstein." The campaign demands that three Rammstein concerts scheduled for mid-July in Berlin be canceled following reports of sexual assault by the singer.

The petition, which has collected more than 70,000 signatures, states that "Rammstein singer Till Lindemann is said to have sexually abused young women at concerts in a serial and systematic way," and concludes with the words: "The Rammstein concerts must be canceled! Berlin must not become a place for sexual abuse! We do not celebrate perpetrators!"

Lindemann's lawyers argue that such formulations "disseminate untrue and defamatory allegations."

Campaign platform supports petitioner

The law firm Schertz Bergmann, which represents Lindemann, has sent a cease-and-desist order to Campact, the German website hosting the petition. The lawyers are asking Campact to refrain from using certain formulations in the petition. But the campaign platform has stated that it will not sign the declaration.

"We stand behind the initiator of the petition and support her demands," writes Felix Kolb, Campact's managing director, in statement published on Monday under the petition.

"We consider it our duty to support the courageous people who have spoken out publicly about the incidents at Rammstein concerts and are demanding consequences," Kolb adds. "This also includes not being forbidden to use clear words."

The campaign's initiators organized protests in June in front of a Berlin government office overseeing the city's events Image: Wolfgang Kumm/dpa/picture alliance

Concerts to take place without 'row zero' area

Several women have accused Rammstein's Till Lindemann of sexual misconduct, posting their stories on social media. The wave of accusations came after a young Irish woman, Shelby Lynn, first publicized that she had been drugged and propositioned by Lindemann at a backstage party in Vilnius.

German reporters then found that young women were systematically recruited at concerts to engage in sexual relations with Lindemann.

Lindemann has firmly rejected the allegations against him. His lawyers have announced that legal action will be pursued in reaction to all accusations of sexual misconduct leveled against the Rammstein singer.

Known for their taboo-breaking antics and theatrical stage shows heavy on pyrotechnics, the industrial metal band Rammstein is popular around the world.

The scandal has emerged amid the band's European stadium tour. In Germany, the "row zero" area right in front of the stage, where women were reportedly gathered for encounters with the singer, has been banned.

