Rammstein singer Till Lindemann under investigation for assault

The heavy metal front man is accused of beating a 54-year-old man from Hamburg in a hotel bar. Witnesses have said that the man was insulting him before the physical altercation began.

Till Lindemann

Rammstein front man Till Lindemann  was accused of assault on Wednesday after a man said he was attacked in a hotel bar. Witnesses told German media that the 54-year-old man insulted the heavy metal singer before the assault.

According to the Süddeutsche Zeitung and Bild daily newspapers, the incident began after a Rammstein concert in Munich on June 8. Lindemann got into a verbal altercation with a fellow guest at the Bayerischer Hof luxury hotel in the historic city center.

The other guest, identified as being from Hamburg, was left with a nosebleed after Lindemann disappeared into his hotel room. Police have confirmed that an incident took place, but have given no further details.

Lindemann is known for his bombastic stage persona and use of pyrotechnics in his performance and his outspoken critiques of what he views as western neo-imperialism, especially from the United States.

In 2002, the Bayerischer Hof was the scene of a brawl between Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, several guests, and the police.

  • Till Lindemann Rammstein singer, Foto: Universal/G. Karp

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Music made of nightmares

    Knowing no taboos, Rammstein have managed to infuse their performances with humanity's darkest nightmares. It's all about violence and murderous fantasies, cannibalism and various unthinkable acts of horror. They delight in crossing the line, and their provocations are celebrated by a legion of fans. Rammstein is one-of-a-kind — and the band members are worldwide stars.

  • Rammstein auf Pferden. vlnr: Flake Lorenz, Oliver Riedel, Richard Kruspe, Till Lindemann, Paul Landers, Christoph Schneider. Foto: Universal

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Eastern punk heritage

    Come from East Berlin and Schwerin, the members first performed in seminal acts within the East German underground punk scene. Guitarist Paul Landers and keyboardist Flake Lorenz played in Feeling B; singer Till Lindemann was with First Arsch, bassist Oliver Riedel with The Inchtabokatables, guitarist Richard Kruspe in Orgasm Death Gimmick, and drummer Christoph Schneider in Die Firma.

  • Rammstein 1995, Foto Universal Pressefoto

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Appearances are deceiving

    They actually look like nice guys. This photo was taken in 1995 when the band was one year old. "Herzeleid" (Heartbreak), the first LP, had gruesome texts on issues like child abuse in "Weisses Fleisch" (White Flesh), and necrophilia in "Heirate mich" (Marry Me). All that to harsh guitar riffs, merciless percussion and an edgy electro sound. It reached No. 6 in the German album charts.

  • Rammstein band portrait, Foto: Paul Brown

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    God knows I'm no angel

    "Engel" (Angel) in 1997 was the breakthrough. Given much airtime on the MTV and Viva music channels, it was inspired by Quentin Tarantino's film "From Dusk Till Dawn." The second album, "Sehnsucht" (Longing), went platinum both in Germany and in the US. Rammstein's contribution to the soundtrack of David Lynch's film "Lost Highway" kickstarted their career in the US.

  • surf band pose on the Californian beach, Foto: Universal

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    A plea for tolerance in a Hawaiian shirt

    Aren't they sweet? The surf boys pose on the Californian beach with pretty bikini-clad girls and sing about the foreigner that is unwelcome. The happy images collide with the hard, rapid industrial beat. When "Mein Land" (My Country, 2011) comes to an end, the candy-colored beach party is over, and it's back to familiar Rammstein imagery with fire and scowling faces.

  • Heino with Rammstein at the Wacken Festival 01.08.2013, Foto: dpa

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Inter-generational collaboration

    In a crossover phase, German folk music star Heino covered well-known rock and pop songs, including Rammstein's "Sonne" (Sun). In 2013, the group invited Heino to join them onstage at Wacken Open Air. Facing 75,000 metal fans and flanked by flames and smoke, Heino sang together with Rammstein — looking slightly startled. The periodical "Metal-Hammer" tweeted: "Did Heino know where he'd landed?"

  • Rammstein at their film premiere, Foto: dpa

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Heroes onscreen

    The film of the Rammstein concert in New York's Madison Square Garden, and the documentary "Rammstein in Amerika," premiered in movie theaters on September 24, 2015. The DVD climbed to No. 1 in the DVD charts in 13 countries. Rammstein has conquered four of the world's five biggest music markets: the US, Great Britain, France and Germany.

  • Till Lindemann with clown make up, Foto: Paul Brown

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Cultivated pyromaniac

    Rammstein lead singer Till Lindemann likes to shock with his outre makeup. But under the wild man exterior, Till's a sensitive, contemplative soul who published a collection of poetry titled "Messer" (Knife) in 2002. Meanwhile, the 56-year-old got his buff physique from high-performance swimming. And what about his love of fire? Lindemann took a course in pyrotechnics in 1996.

  • a duo dressed as a bride and groom with a horror film look, Foto: Warnermusic

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Nuptials from hell

    In 2015, Till Lindemann joined up with Swedish metal musician Peter Tägtgren in a side project called "Lindemann." The album "Skills in Pills" is gory and morbid, satisfying Rammstein fans who back then were waiting out the band's hiatus. When they go on tour now, we'll see how the musicians put their downtime to productive use.

  • Rammstein beim Wacken Festival 01.08.2013, Foto: dpa

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Rammstein on tour

    The Europe Stadium Tour 2019 starts May 27 at the Veltins Arena in the German city of Gelsenkirchen. The band then goes on to Barcelona, Bern, Munich, Dresden, Copenhagen, Berlin, Rotterdam, Paris, Brussels, Frankfurt, Prague, Luxembourg, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Stockholm, Oslo and other cities, ending in Vienna on August 22. Of the 30 performances, all but five are sold out.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (rf)


Rammstein video furore: Far-right clickbait or anti-fascist art?

The full video to Rammstein's new single "Deutschland," the first in a decade, is for some a cinematic journey through the history of violence and fascism in "Germania"; for others, it's merely tasteless exploitation. (29.03.2019)  

Everything you need to know about Rammstein as long-awaited tour takes off

A new album and the beginning of the legendary band's Europe Stadium Tour mark a new chapter for the band. But why the fascination for these shock rockers? (27.05.2019)  

Rammstein's second single 'Radio' debuts on a Berlin wall

Following Rammstein's incendiary "Deutschland" video, the band is back with another single — and more ingenious promotion — as the song "Radio" is screened for the first time on a Berlin building. (25.04.2019)  

Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

Powerful, combustible live shows have been the German shock-rockers' trademark for 25 years. They have headlined all the major music festivals, from Moscow to Berlin to Buenos Aires. (27.05.2019)  

Performance von Till Lindemann

Everything you need to know about Rammstein as long-awaited tour takes off 27.05.2019

A new album and the beginning of the legendary band's Europe Stadium Tour mark a new chapter for the band. But why the fascination for these shock rockers?

Symbolbild Alkoholismus Alkohol

German study reveals the 'dangers of alcohol' — even if you're not the one drinking 19.03.2019

From fatal car accidents, to physical assaults, to drinking while pregnant — consuming alcohol not only poses a risk to the person doing the drinking, but to those around them as well, a German study has found.

Symbolbild Oktoberfest in München, Bier

Sexual assault still underreported at Munich Oktoberfest 03.10.2018

Oktoberfest is known around the world for its beer, pretzels and lederhosen. But female visitors frequently find themselves the targets of harassment and groping. Some even say it has become predictable.

