 Rammstein singer Till Lindemann releases solo single | Music | DW | 13.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann releases solo single

After a successful tour, the Rammstein frontman is releasing a single as a solo artist, Lindemann. The video for the song "Steh auf" features — unsurprisingly for the shock rocker — scenes of violence.

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann, (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Roessler)

For his new single released on September 13, Rammstein singer Till Lindemann repeated the strategy employed by his band a few months ago by posting a 30-second teaser to his new single two days ahead of its release. "Steh auf" (Stand up) however didn't grab the same kind of media attention as the teaser to "Deutschland," which caused controversy for featuring the musicians dressed up as concentration camp prisoners.

The new video shows an emotional Lindemann and his musicians performing in an empty ballroom; they suddenly appear in a red seclusion room, crazy-looking and all dressed in white. After a face-off, Lindemann is thrown into a glass basin filled with water, where he drowns. Cut to scenes of medieval torture, with a victim being dragged by a galloping horse, and you get an idea of the type of violence that makes up the clip.  

Read more:  Rammstein: Sons of East German punk

Lindemann's previous release as solo artist was in 2015

For the album, which was completed in August, the 56-year-old has reunited with Swedish music producer Peter Tägtgren. In 2015, the two musicians brought out the album Skills in Pills under the name Lindemann. It reached the top of album charts in Germany.

The album's release date has not yet been revealed.

Screenshot Instagram - Rammstein (Instagram/rammsteinofficial)

Supporting equal rights through provocation

Till Lindemann and his Rammstein bandmates justcompleted their European stadium tour  a few weeks ago, making headlines several times throughout the tour.

In Moscow, for example, guitarists Richard Kruspe and Paul Landers kissed onstage in support of LGBTQ rights; Russia is renowned for its homophobic laws. They also demonstrated their commitment to the gay and lesbian movement by waving a rainbow flag in Poland.

Rammstein is planning another European tour for 2020; it is already nearly sold out.

  • Till Lindemann Rammstein singer, Foto: Universal/G. Karp

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Music made of nightmares

    Knowing no taboos, Rammstein have managed to infuse their performances with humanity's darkest nightmares. It's all about violence and murderous fantasies, cannibalism and various unthinkable acts of horror. They delight in crossing the line, and their provocations are celebrated by a legion of fans. Rammstein is one-of-a-kind — and the band members are worldwide stars.

  • Rammstein auf Pferden. vlnr: Flake Lorenz, Oliver Riedel, Richard Kruspe, Till Lindemann, Paul Landers, Christoph Schneider. Foto: Universal

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Eastern punk heritage

    Come from East Berlin and Schwerin, the members first performed in seminal acts within the East German underground punk scene. Guitarist Paul Landers and keyboardist Flake Lorenz played in Feeling B; singer Till Lindemann was with First Arsch, bassist Oliver Riedel with The Inchtabokatables, guitarist Richard Kruspe in Orgasm Death Gimmick, and drummer Christoph Schneider in Die Firma.

  • Rammstein 1995, Foto Universal Pressefoto

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Appearances are deceiving

    They actually look like nice guys. This photo was taken in 1995 when the band was one year old. "Herzeleid" (Heartbreak), the first LP, had gruesome texts on issues like child abuse in "Weisses Fleisch" (White Flesh), and necrophilia in "Heirate mich" (Marry Me). All that to harsh guitar riffs, merciless percussion and an edgy electro sound. It reached No. 6 in the German album charts.

  • Rammstein band portrait, Foto: Paul Brown

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    God knows I'm no angel

    "Engel" (Angel) in 1997 was the breakthrough. Given much airtime on the MTV and Viva music channels, it was inspired by Quentin Tarantino's film "From Dusk Till Dawn." The second album, "Sehnsucht" (Longing), went platinum both in Germany and in the US. Rammstein's contribution to the soundtrack of David Lynch's film "Lost Highway" kickstarted their career in the US.

  • surf band pose on the Californian beach, Foto: Universal

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    A plea for tolerance in a Hawaiian shirt

    Aren't they sweet? The surf boys pose on the Californian beach with pretty bikini-clad girls and sing about the foreigner that is unwelcome. The happy images collide with the hard, rapid industrial beat. When "Mein Land" (My Country, 2011) comes to an end, the candy-colored beach party is over, and it's back to familiar Rammstein imagery with fire and scowling faces.

  • Heino with Rammstein at the Wacken Festival 01.08.2013, Foto: dpa

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Inter-generational collaboration

    In a crossover phase, German folk music star Heino covered well-known rock and pop songs, including Rammstein's "Sonne" (Sun). In 2013, the group invited Heino to join them onstage at Wacken Open Air. Facing 75,000 metal fans and flanked by flames and smoke, Heino sang together with Rammstein — looking slightly startled. The periodical "Metal-Hammer" tweeted: "Did Heino know where he'd landed?"

  • Rammstein at their film premiere, Foto: dpa

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Heroes onscreen

    The film of the Rammstein concert in New York's Madison Square Garden, and the documentary "Rammstein in Amerika," premiered in movie theaters on September 24, 2015. The DVD climbed to No. 1 in the DVD charts in 13 countries. Rammstein has conquered four of the world's five biggest music markets: the US, Great Britain, France and Germany.

  • Till Lindemann with clown make up, Foto: Paul Brown

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Cultivated pyromaniac

    Rammstein lead singer Till Lindemann likes to shock with his outre makeup. But under the wild man exterior, Till's a sensitive, contemplative soul who published a collection of poetry titled "Messer" (Knife) in 2002. Meanwhile, the 56-year-old got his buff physique from high-performance swimming. And what about his love of fire? Lindemann took a course in pyrotechnics in 1996.

  • a duo dressed as a bride and groom with a horror film look, Foto: Warnermusic

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Nuptials from hell

    In 2015, Till Lindemann joined up with Swedish metal musician Peter Tägtgren in a side project called "Lindemann." The album "Skills in Pills" is gory and morbid, satisfying Rammstein fans who back then were waiting out the band's hiatus. When they go on tour now, we'll see how the musicians put their downtime to productive use.

  • Rammstein beim Wacken Festival 01.08.2013, Foto: dpa

    Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

    Rammstein on tour

    The Europe Stadium Tour 2019 starts May 27 at the Veltins Arena in the German city of Gelsenkirchen. The band then goes on to Barcelona, Bern, Munich, Dresden, Copenhagen, Berlin, Rotterdam, Paris, Brussels, Frankfurt, Prague, Luxembourg, Moscow, St. Petersburg, Stockholm, Oslo and other cities, ending in Vienna on August 22. Of the 30 performances, all but five are sold out.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (rf)


DW recommends

Rammstein: Sons of East German punk

Till Lindemann and his five colleagues weren't inactive before founding their band Rammstein. They all grew up in the GDR's punk and underground scene — a subversive tradition that still influences them today. (26.07.2019)  

German rock band Rammstein sparks outrage over Nazi camp video

A music video for Rammstein's new song "Deutschland" shows band members dressed as concentration camp prisoners. Hours before its release, a promotional clip prompted sharp criticism from Jewish groups. (28.03.2019)  

Rammstein video furore: Far-right clickbait or anti-fascist art?

The full video to Rammstein's new single "Deutschland," the first in a decade, is for some a cinematic journey through the history of violence and fascism in "Germania"; for others, it's merely tasteless exploitation. (29.03.2019)  

What classical music and Rammstein have in common

The German shock rockers might seem stylistically light years away from classical music — but only at first glance. Take a closer look, and listen, and you'll hear intrinsic similarities, says DW's Rick Fulker. (05.08.2019)  

Rammstein band members kiss onstage in Moscow in support of LGBTQ rights

In support of Russia's LGBTQ community, two male members of the German heavy metal group kissed in front of a massive crowd in Moscow. Under a so-called gay propaganda law, the kiss could be considered illegal. (01.08.2019)  

How I learned to love Rammstein

Rammstein's Europe tour had a spectacular downbeat in the city of Gelsenkirchen. What is it like to experience a Rammstein concert for the first time? DW music editor Rick Fulker describes his baptism of fire. (28.05.2019)  

Singer Lindemann shocks without Rammstein

Goth, industrial and metal fans, rejoice: Rammstein singer Till Lindemann and Swedish death metal musician Peter Tägtgren prepared a controversial debut album,"Skills in Pills." And they're ready to go to hell for it. (19.06.2015)  

From Russia with love: Rammstein's candid kiss sends ripples around the world

German metal band Rammstein can always be counted on to raise a stir. But their latest stunt appears to have hit a particular nerve in Russia. (03.08.2019)  

Last stop, Vienna: Highlights from Rammstein's Stadium Tour

The German hard rockers' sold-out tour is ending on Friday. Nazi concentration camp imagery, kisses supporting LGBTQ rights or a boat "welcoming" refugees: They've left more than a few strong impressions along the way. (23.08.2019)  

Rammstein: Just what's in those lyrics?

Rammstein has a militant look and texts that break taboos. Really? The word most often growled by frontman Till Lindemann is "Liebe" (Love), and the lyrics are inspired by classical poets like Goethe. (16.08.2019)  

Rammstein, the dark gods of hard rock

Powerful, combustible live shows have been the German shock-rockers' trademark for 25 years. They have headlined all the major music festivals, from Moscow to Berlin to Buenos Aires. (27.05.2019)  

Related content

Deutschland Rammstein Tour 2019 - Hannover

Rammstein: Just what's in those lyrics? 16.08.2019

Rammstein has a militant look and texts that break taboos. Really? The word most often growled by frontman Till Lindemann is "Liebe" (Love), and the lyrics are inspired by classical poets like Goethe.

Rammstein Sänger Til Lindemann

What classical music and Rammstein have in common 05.08.2019

The German shock rockers might seem stylistically light years away from classical music — but only at first glance. Take a closer look, and listen, and you'll hear intrinsic similarities, says DW's Rick Fulker.

Rammstein Görkwitz 1994

Rammstein: Sons of East German punk 26.07.2019

Till Lindemann and his five colleagues weren't inactive before founding their band Rammstein. They all grew up in the GDR's punk and underground scene — a subversive tradition that still influences them today.

Advertisement

Books

Die unendliche Geschichte Fuchur Atreju Filmszene Noah Hathaway (picture-alliance/dpa)

Why Michael Ende's 'The Neverending Story' is cult

You hear the title, you hear the song — the one recently revisited on "Stranger Things." But before the 1980s hit film, there was Michael Ende's bestselling book, published 40 years ago. Here's why it's still a classic.  

Books

Deutschland Frankfurt Pauluskirche - Margaret Atwood erhält Friedenspreis (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

Atwood, Rushdie on Booker Prize shortlist

The six finalists for the top literary award in the English-speaking world have been revealed. Veteran authors Margaret Atwood and Salman Rushdie have already picked up the Booker Prize in the past.  

Music

Beethovenfest Eröffnngskonzert mit Jukka-Pekka Saraste (Barbara Frommann)

Beethovenfest 2019 begins with a moderate storm

With Bonn the epicenter of the Beethoven anniversary year 2020, the festival in the composer's hometown mounts a calmer, nuanced program in the current season.  

Arts

Tagreed Darghouth, „Vision Machines; Shall You See Me Better Now?“, 2019 (Tagreed Darghouth & Saleh Barakat Gallery)

Exhibition 'Walking Through Walls' echoes Berlin Wall experience

Even 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, the subject has lost none of its topicality. "Walking Through Walls" in Berlin's Martin-Gropius-Bau is a contemporary response to the subject of confinement.  

Digital Culture

Deutschland Computerspielemesse Gamescom 2019 in Köln (Getty Images/L. Schulze)

Gamescom: Cloud gaming turns industry inside out

Cloud gaming is one trend in the spotlight of this year's Gamescom, the world's top games trade show. Google's new platform, Stadia, could completely change the industry. Here's what cloud gaming is all about.  