Rammstein singer Lindemann accused of sexual misconduct

Killian Bayer
50 minutes ago

Till Lindemann, the lead singer of the German rock band Rammstein, is facing allegations of sexual misconduct. German media outlets say women told reporters that they were systematically recruited for encounters with Lindemann at Rammstein concerts.

