Rammstein shows solidarity with Ukraine ahead of new single

Both Rammstein and its front man, Till Lindemann, have quite a fan base in Russia. Lindemann has given several solo concerts in the country and had plans to perform in Novosibirsk and Moscow at the end of this year as part of his "Ich hasse Kinder" ("I Hate Kids") tour. He canceled them following the Russian attack on Ukraine, but he pledged to play a concert scheduled in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, insofar as possible.

On its website, Rammstein took a clear stance against the war and in support of Ukrainians. In German, Ukrainian and Russian, a statement expressed how at this moment the band feels particularly sad about the suffering of Ukrainians. "Each member of the band has different experiences with the two countries; all musicians have friends, colleagues, partners and fans in Ukraine and Russia." The band said it is aware of the despair that many Russian fans feel in the face of their government's actions, and they want to "remind people of the humanity that Russian and Ukrainian citizens share."

Lindemann has recently joined the many volunteers helping out at Berlin's main train station, where many Ukrainian refugees have arrived in recent days.

Knowing no taboos, Rammstein have managed to infuse their performances with humanity's darkest nightmares. It's all about violence and murderous fantasies, cannibalism and various unthinkable acts of horror. They delight in crossing the line, and their provocations are celebrated by a legion of fans. Rammstein is one-of-a-kind — and the band members are worldwide stars.

Come from East Berlin and Schwerin, the members first performed in seminal acts within the East German underground punk scene. Guitarist Paul Landers and keyboardist Flake Lorenz played in Feeling B; singer Till Lindemann was with First Arsch, bassist Oliver Riedel with The Inchtabokatables, guitarist Richard Kruspe in Orgasm Death Gimmick, and drummer Christoph Schneider in Die Firma.

They actually look like nice guys. This photo was taken in 1995 when the band was one year old. "Herzeleid" (Heartbreak), the first LP, had gruesome texts on issues like child abuse in "Weisses Fleisch" (White Flesh), and necrophilia in "Heirate mich" (Marry Me). All that to harsh guitar riffs, merciless percussion and an edgy electro sound. It reached No. 6 in the German album charts.

"Engel" (Angel) in 1997 was the breakthrough. Given much airtime on the MTV and Viva music channels, it was inspired by Quentin Tarantino's film "From Dusk Till Dawn." The second album, "Sehnsucht" (Longing), went platinum both in Germany and in the US. Rammstein's contribution to the soundtrack of David Lynch's film "Lost Highway" kickstarted their career in the US.

Aren't they sweet? The surf boys pose on the Californian beach with pretty bikini-clad girls and sing about the foreigner that is unwelcome. The happy images collide with the hard, rapid industrial beat. When "Mein Land" (My Country, 2011) comes to an end, the candy-colored beach party is over, and it's back to familiar Rammstein imagery with fire and scowling faces.

In a crossover phase, German folk music star Heino covered well-known rock and pop songs, including Rammstein's "Sonne" (Sun). In 2013, the group invited Heino to join them onstage at Wacken Open Air. Facing 75,000 metal fans and flanked by flames and smoke, Heino sang together with Rammstein — looking slightly startled. The periodical "Metal-Hammer" tweeted: "Did Heino know where he'd landed?"

The film of the Rammstein concert in New York's Madison Square Garden, and the documentary "Rammstein in Amerika," premiered in movie theaters on September 24, 2015. The DVD climbed to No. 1 in the DVD charts in 13 countries. Rammstein has conquered four of the world's five biggest music markets: the US, Great Britain, France and Germany.

Rammstein lead singer Till Lindemann likes to shock with his outre makeup. But under the wild man exterior, Till's a sensitive, contemplative soul who published a collection of poetry titled "Messer" (Knife) in 2002. Meanwhile, the 56-year-old got his buff physique from high-performance swimming. And what about his love of fire? Lindemann took a course in pyrotechnics in 1996.

Rammstein's 7th studio album (untitled) was released on May 17, 2019. It was an eagerly awaited release, coming 10 years after the previous one. It garnered plenty of media attention ahead of its release, in part due to the music video for the single "Deutschland," which portrayed concentration camp prisoners. It became Germany's best-selling album of 2019.



'Russia, we love you'

Since the turn of the millennium, the German band has been big with Russian fans. To some, the hard metal sound is reminiscent of German war aesthetics while also evoking Soviet heroism, the power of the proletariat and masculinity.

Authorities, on the other hand, have been wary of the band since a 2019 concert in Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium during which Rammstein guitarists Richard Kruspe and Paul Landers kissed on stage — an absolute no-go in Putin's Russia, which introduced what is known as the gay propaganda law in 2013 and has harassed and persecuted members of the LGBTQ+ community ever since.

Afterwards, a photo of the kiss was posted on social media along with the words: "Russia, we love you." Many fans were delighted while politicians made it clear the band must refrain from such performances in Russia in the future.

Soviet war song and NFT

However, in the spring of 2021, the Kremlin celebrated Lindemann for recording "Lubimiy Gorod," a Soviet war song. In September that same year, he performed the song live at a military festival on Moscow's Red Square to standing ovations. The performance came just one week after Russian police spoke to the Rammstein singer, in the country for a music festival, reportedly in connection with a violation of coronavirus precautions. In the end, the festival was canceled.

Till Lindemann gave a controversial performance in Moscow in 2021

Two weeks before that encounter, Lindemann got into trouble with the Hermitage in St. Petersburg over a music video that shows him at the world-renowned museum while singing "Lubimiy Gorod." While the museum had allowed filming the music video, it did not authorize Lindemann's plan to sell stills from the video as n non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that showed the interior of the museum.

New album in the works

Rammstein's latest musical venture has been preparing a new album, which has been in the works for quite some time. A new single, thought to be entitled "Time," is scheduled to be released on Thursday, March 10, at 1700 CET. In typical Rammstein style, mysterious clips on the band's social media channels hint at the new song.

This article has been translated from German.