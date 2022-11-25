Rammstein keyboarder releases video on climate crisis

Christian "Flake" Lorenz, Rammstein's keyboarder, stars in a video with his daughter, Mimi, commenting on the destruction of the environment — and criticizing the music industry.

The 2-minute clip, created in collaboration with the Berlin city cleaning service (BSR), shows Rammstein keyboard player Christian "Flake" Lorenz and his daughter, bundled up and seated in an underground bunker in a dystopian future, the world above them in ruins.

Mimi holds her father, among others, responsible for the fact that "the world up there" is destroyed — she stands for the younger generation, pointing a finger at previous generations for not having done enough to stop the destruction of the environment. The musician stands for people of his generation who are unaware of their responsibility for the world.

"Here we are, 10 meters underground, in a bunker, and we can't get out," Mimi says. "The world up there is destroyed."

Her father tries to justify himself. But his daughter won't be dissuaded — also pointing out the many world tours of his band: "You and your band touring all the time, gargantuan shows, a thousand trucks — for what?"

Though the father corrects her daughter by pointing that he was in Rammstein and not Scorpions, it is unlikely that the band will actually change its opulent touring style.

Contributing to the problem? Rammstein has opulent live shows Image: Jens Koch/Rammstein/dpa/picture alliance

Billion of disposable cups land in trash

The video rather hopes to draw attention to the problem of environmental pollution caused by disposable cups.

"In Germany alone, two billion cups were thrown in the trash every year. That was sick!" Mimi says, referring to single-use cups that are resource intensive and cause problems for the environment.

After the conversation between father and daughter, the video states: "Use reusable now and protect the environment. It's easier than you think."

And Mimi looks straight into the camera and says, "Tomorrow is actually too late, better not to use the cups."

Edited by: Elizabeth Grenier