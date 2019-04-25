 Rammstein: Just what′s in those lyrics? | Music | DW | 16.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Rammstein: Just what's in those lyrics?

Rammstein has a militant look and texts that break taboos. Really? The word most often growled by frontman Till Lindemann is "Liebe" (Love), and the lyrics are inspired by classical poets like Goethe.

Till Lindemann (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Gateau)

Surprisingly, "love" and "heart" are two of the words that turn up most frequently in texts by Rammstein — at least statistically, as revealed by an analysis of individual word roots vocalized in the songs on the band's seven studio albums.

Singer and lyricist Till Lindemann most often uses words having to do with the concept of "Liebe" (love). Second place in the Rammstein lyrics ranking goes to "Herz" (heart), followed by "Mann" (man) and "gut" (good).

Infografik Wortwolke Rammstein Lieblingswörter EN

Apart from love, heart, man and good, words like child, skin, blood, face and hand; sun and light; scream, no, stay and see are frequent in Rammstein's lyrics

That sounds like Rammstein could perform in a cotton-candy German Schlager show, with the audience merrily clapping along on the first and third beats of a four-four bar. But listen to the complete lyrics, and the comfort zone ends here:

A man is slaughtered and eaten, a girl confined in a basement by a rapist, a man driven to death by a mob.

Welcome to Till Lindemann's little shop of horrors.

Read more: Rammstein and classical music have more in common than you might think

Goethe and German fairy tales in Rammstein

Not all of the horror comes from Lindemann's pen. Some of the frontman's lyrics are inspired by classical German literature, exemplified by the most prominent poet in the language, Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.

Johann Wolfgang Goethe and Till Lindemann

Goethe and Lindemann

Goethe's famous ballad Erlkönig, for example, translated:

Who rides so late through the night and the wind?

It is the father with his child.

He holds the boy safely in his arms;

he holds him tight, he keeps him warm.

The mood, rhythm and content of Goethe's poem are echoed in Rammstein's "Dalai Lama":

An airplane lies in the evening wind

On board is a man with a child

They sit safely, sit warm

And are lulled into falling asleep

In Goethe's poem, a ghostly apparition, the King of the Elves, whispers seductively to the child and seeks to abduct him into his realm. At the end of the ballad, the son dies in the arms of his father on horseback.

In the Rammstein song, the "King of the Winds" endeavors to claim the boy, who finally dies in his father's arms, held too tightly in anticipation of an airplane crash. 

Read more: Rammstein and Wagner, kindred spirits?

Bertolt Brecht, Struwwelpeter and Theodor Fontane

There's more to it than just Goethe: The Rammstein song "Rosenrot" (Rose-Red) takes its cue from Snow White and Rose-Red, fairy tales compiled by the Brothers Grimm. Snow White herself turns up in the music video to the song "Sonne" (Sun).

In "Hilf mir" (Help Me), the narrator plays with fire and then burns — just like the iconic Paulinchen in the old, but in Germany ever-popular book Der Struwwelpeter from the mid-19th century, in which the author Heinrich Hoffmann warned children of dangers by telling macabre tales.

Struwwelpeter Paulinchen (gemeinfrei)

Paulinchen in 'Struwwelpeter'

The duel scene in "Roter Sand" (Red Sand) recalls the one in the novel Effie Briest by Theodor Fontane, also from the 19th century.

The influential German dramatist Bertolt Brecht, founder of the epic theater genre, also finds his way into the Rammstein song "Haifisch" (Shark):

And the shark: it has tears

And they stream down its face.

But the shark lives in water

So you don't see the tears

Those words clearly echo "The Ballad of Mack the Knife" in Brecht's Three-Penny Opera of 1928:

And the shark, it has teeth,

And it wears them in its face.

And Macheath, he has a knife,

But the knife can't be seen.

Apart from literature, Rammstein references other elements of German culture and history. The music professor and musician Rob Burns found similarities between Till Lindemann's song texts and those of cabaret singers in the Weimar Republic. Costumes and sets from the band's live shows, he adds, echo the machinery aesthetics in MetropolisFritz Lang's expressionist film of 1927.

Are Rammstein Nazis?

The rolled "R" and the hyper-clear pronunciation are typical not only of Till Lindemann's singing but also of the cliched depiction of Nazis in films worldwide. The band's logo recalls the cross of the Wehrmacht, the symbol of the armed forces in Nazi Germany. The performances include many pyrotechnics and spectacular lighting: These are things that, to Germans nowadays, uncomfortably recall the Nazi regime.

When Rammstein covered the Depeche Mode song "Stripped" and used images from a film by Leni Riefenstahl in the video, it was a scandal: The band were castigated for quoting one of the most controversial directors in film history.

A highly innovative director at the time, Riefenstahl supported the Nazi regime with propaganda films like Triumph des Willens (Triumph of the Will) and Olympia, excerpts from which were used by Rammstein.

In several interviews, Rammstein have stressed that none of the members of the band adheres to right-wing ideology. In a new video, the band again takes a stand on the "Stripped" video.

In a 2015 interview for the magazine Cicero, Till Lindemann explained: "I'm always supposed to analyze my texts, but I actually don't think about them all that much."

Rammstein and German clichés

Culture scholar Melanie Schiller is convinced that Rammstein represents cliches that cling to Germany as seen from outside the country: "Their depiction of masculinity is stereotypical, as are their extremely 'steeled' and 'idealized' bodies, male power, comradery and maybe also a fascination with evil and violence. The concepts of guilt, suffering, alienation and the issue of victims and perpetrators repeatedly turn up in the lyrics and the videos."

Schiller, an assistant professor at the University of Groningen, has researched Rammstein's relationship to the homeland and compared it to that of Heino, a well-known Schlager star since the 1970s. She also recently authored the book Soundtracking Germany: Popular Music and National Identity.

Defusing totalitarian ideologies with irony?

"You could say that Rammstein not only exploit German stereotypes. They are a kind of German caricature, a grotesquely over-drawn representation of what it means to be German," explains Schiller.

Rammstein's exaggerations are so extreme that the band parades totalitarian ideologies in general, she says: "Rather than celebrating these ideologies, Rammstein shows how ridiculous they are."

After all, the band has its roots in the 1980s East German punk movement, who were dissidents of a politically repressive regime.

Visitors to a Rammstein concert tour: black t-shirt with the Rammstein logo (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Soeder)

The band's symbols are eagerly worn by their fans

German history as told by Rammstein

The trauma of a country divided into two states and the building of a wall to separate them can clearly be heard in Rammstein, says Schiller — particularly in the song "Mein Land" (My Country) from the best-of album, Made in Germany (2011).

"This song is an explicit search for identity. It's about always being locked out, about an impossible identification with a country or a homeland, about being inwardly torn, even about a kind of schizophrenia," is how Schiller explains the lyrics:

Where are you going? Where?

I'm going with myself from East to West.

Where are you going? Where?

I'm going from land to land, alone.

And nothing and no one invites me to stay.

The eternal search and the feeling of alienation, restlessness and insecurity, says Schiller, are the exact opposites of everything that resonates in that iconic German word "Heimat" (Homeland).

Rammstein: open to interpretation

Schiller adds that this is not the only view expressed by the band: "Rammstein's music and the episodes in the videos are very open to interpretation. You can also read an idealized celebration of proto-German, national identity into them. And that's why Rammstein are popular across a broad spectrum of political philosophies. How they are judged has to do with where you come from, what you want to see and how you interpret it. Both readings are possible."

It's known that the gunmen in the Columbine High School massacre in 1999 were Rammstein fans. In the weeks after the shooting, several US and British radio stations removed the band's songs from their playlists.

Yet from the US to Russia, Rammstein is an extremely successful band. The concerts on their ongoing tour that began in May in Gelsenkirchen are sold out. Do audiences in stadiums understand Rammstein's complexity?

"According to my experience, Rammstein's excesses and irony are perceived much more directly outside Germany. Those stereotypes originate there, and accordingly, that's where they are more easily understood and recognized. And most importantly, from that perspective, they are less painful," says cultural scholar Melanie Schiller, admitting that seen from the outside, many nuances, references and contexts are also lost.

But some of Rammstein's symbolism is easier to understand, such as the kiss on the lips shared by Rammstein guitarists Richard Kruspe and Paul Landers onstage in Moscow's Luschniki Stadium. In Russia, such gestures of "Propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations" are prohibited by law.

Screenshot Instagram - Rammstein: twitter photo of two men kissing (Instagram/rammsteinofficial)

The kiss lasted two seconds and immediately whizzed in images around the world

"Rammstein's music is a snapshot of society. And the political situation in Germany has undergone major changes in the past, let's say, five years," says Melanie Schiller, pointing to the debate over migration and flight in Europe and the resurgence of right-wing populism in Germany; the far-right populist party Alternative for Germany has been represented in all 16 state legislatures since 2018.

Rammstein evolve

On tour, Rammstein has used inflatable boats — an image familiar from refugees crossing the Mediterranean — in combination with a "Welcome" sign.

Schiller sees societal change directly reflected by Rammstein: "The themes of a search for truth and critical thinking have grown more explicit. Rammstein has really grown more unambiguous without sacrificing their nuanced messages."

Maybe the group will come up with one more sensational gag on the final stop of the tour, on August 22 and 23 in Vienna.

  • David Lynch holds up his hand (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Huesca)

    Rammstein's growing club of celebrity fans

    Breaking Rammstein in the US: director David Lynch...

    US director David Lynch become one of the world's best-known filmmakers with signature works like "Blue Velvet" (1986), "Wild At Heart" (1990) and "Mulholland Drive" (2002). His often dark and nightmarish visions of middle America echo the intensity and theatrics of Rammstein's music, so it was unsurprising when the song "Rammstein" featured on Lynch's 1997 masterpiece "Lost Highway."

  • Film music composer Trent Reznor (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gombert)

    Rammstein's growing club of celebrity fans

    ... and musician Trent Reznor

    For the soundtrack to "Lost Highway," Lynch collaborated with Trent Reznor of iconic industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails. Reznor's use of two Rammstein songs for the film soundtrack ("Rammstein" and "Heirate Mich") drew attention to the underground German act. It turned out to be a career breakthrough for the band as their single "Du Hast" rose to number 20 in the "Billboard" charts.

  • Steven Tyler, Aerosmith singer performing on stage (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Wagner)

    Rammstein's growing club of celebrity fans

    "Best band I've seen": Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler

    "Their whole show is in German, not one kid understands what it is yet everyone's rocking out. That's rock 'n' roll," said Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler of the first time he saw Rammstein live in the US. "I'd never seen anything like it," he added of the stage show pyrotechnics."Flames were shooting out of the stage so hard, so high and so hot, that it melted my glasses from 100 feet away."

  • Musician Sean Lennon in a bar in New York (Getty Images for New York Fashion Week/G. Caballero)

    Rammstein's growing club of celebrity fans

    Turned down for a backstage visit: Sean Lennon

    The son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono plays sweet pop music but is a fan of the German dark rockers and even tried once to visit them backstage. But as Rammstein keyboardist Flake recently explained in his own radio show, singer Till Lindemann threw Lennon out because he thought he heard Sean introduce himself as "John Lennon," and was being obnoxious.

  • Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek (picture-alliance/Ulrich Baumgarten)

    Rammstein's growing club of celebrity fans

    "Undermining" the far right: Slavoj Zizek

    When the "Zeit" weekly in 2008 accused Rammstein of appealing to neo-Nazis, Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek pushed back: "Rammstein subverts totalitarian ideology not via ironic distance, but through confrontation with the obscene corporeality of the rituals associated with it, rendering it harmless," he said. Rammstein are not only not Nazis; they "undermine" extreme right ideology.

  • Schlager singer Heino in a leather jacket (picture-alliance/dpa)
    More

    Rammstein's growing club of celebrity fans

    Inspiring a career shift: Schlager star Heino

    In 2013, German pop and Schlager legend Heino changed his look and took a stab at the rock metal genre with an album of cover songs. One of his inspirations: Rammstein. The band even invited Heino to perform at the Wacken Festival. But the relationship may have soured when Heino covered the Rammstein song "Engel" on his last album in 2018 — allegedly without asking Rammstein for permission.

  • Kiefer Sutherland holds a gun in TV series 24 (picture alliance/dpa/A. Mandler/Fox)

    Rammstein's growing club of celebrity fans

    "Authenticity, style and culture:" actor Kiefer Sutherland

    In the documentary "Rammstein in Amerika" by Austrian director Hannes Rossacher, numerous US artists talk about the ways Rammstein has inspired them. Among them Iggy Pop, Marilyn Manson and actor Kiefer Sutherland (pictured), who said of the band's universal appeal. "You need this level of authenticity, style and culture — then people all over the world will understand your language."

    Author: Philipp Jedicke (als)


DW recommends

How I learned to love Rammstein

Rammstein's Europe tour had a spectacular downbeat in the city of Gelsenkirchen. What is it like to experience a Rammstein concert for the first time? DW music editor Rick Fulker describes his baptism of fire. (28.05.2019)  

What classical music and Rammstein have in common

The German shock rockers might seem stylistically light years away from classical music — but only at first glance. Take a closer look, and listen, and you'll hear intrinsic similarities, says DW's Rick Fulker. (05.08.2019)  

Rammstein video furore: Far-right clickbait or anti-fascist art?

The full video to Rammstein's new single "Deutschland," the first in a decade, is for some a cinematic journey through the history of violence and fascism in "Germania"; for others, it's merely tasteless exploitation. (29.03.2019)  

From Russia with love: Rammstein's candid kiss sends ripples around the world

German metal band Rammstein can always be counted on to raise a stir. But their latest stunt appears to have hit a particular nerve in Russia. (03.08.2019)  

Germany's Schlager icon Heino at 80

He's hard to miss with his black sunglasses and cap-like blond hair: Heino is Germany's most famous folk music star and a cult figure, and at 80, he's still going strong. (13.12.2018)  

How the concept of 'Heimat' was misappropriated in 2018

With the creation of a new "Heimat" ministry, the untranslatable German term ignited strong debates in 2018. DW discussed its changing meaning with director Edgar Reitz, whose epic film series also employed the term. (21.12.2018)  

Rammstein releases first studio album in 10 years

The German band Rammstein has finally put out a new album. If the songs on the self-titled album are any indication, the musicians seem to have become political, though no less controversial. Not all fans are pleased. (17.05.2019)  

Estate of Hitler's filmmaker, Leni Riefenstahl, donated to Berlin foundation

A German cultural foundation has been bequeathed photos, films, manuscripts and letters that belonged to the controversial filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl, best known as the director of several Nazi propaganda movies. (13.02.2018)  

Rammstein's second single 'Radio' debuts on a Berlin wall

Following Rammstein's incendiary "Deutschland" video, the band is back with another single — and more ingenious promotion — as the song "Radio" is screened for the first time on a Berlin building. (25.04.2019)  

Germany's Schlager superstars still hitting the right note

Germany's biggest Schlager festival came to Hamburg at the weekend. DW profiles this uniquely European music genre, which combines traditional folk, Johann Strauss waltzes and pop sensibilities with kitschy stage antics. (13.07.2018)  

Everything you need to know about Rammstein as long-awaited tour takes off

A new album and the beginning of the legendary band's Europe Stadium Tour mark a new chapter for the band. But why the fascination for these shock rockers? (27.05.2019)  

8 similarities between Wagner and Rammstein

DW's music editor Rick Fulker hasn't missed a year of the Richard Wagner Festival in Bayreuth for over 27 years. Here are his musings about what the 19th century composer has in common with shock rockers Rammstein. (28.07.2017)  

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann under investigation for assault

The heavy metal front man is accused of beating a 54-year-old man from Hamburg in a hotel bar. Witnesses have said that the man was insulting him before the physical altercation began. (12.06.2019)  

Born 125 years ago: Celebrating the films of Fritz Lang

"Metropolis" was his most famous work. One of the most influential filmmakers in the history of cinema, Fritz Lang was born 125 years ago on December 5 - an opportunity to rediscover his masterpieces. (04.12.2015)  

200 years on, a Brothers Grimm fairy tale inspires great art

The Bremen Town Musicians is a universal tale of four neglected, itinerant animals who find work playing music in the harbor city. A story of the search for dignity, it has long inspired artworks now showing in Bremen. (26.03.2019)  

German rock band Rammstein sparks outrage over Nazi camp video

A music video for Rammstein's new song "Deutschland" shows band members dressed as concentration camp prisoners. Hours before its release, a promotional clip prompted sharp criticism from Jewish groups. (28.03.2019)  

Rammstein sues Germany over indexed album

Rammstein is world famous for its provocative imagery and lyrics. Their album "Liebe ist für alle da" was indexed by German authorities in 2009. Now the band is suing the state. (05.04.2016)  

Explosives and everything else you need to know about Rammstein

The German shock-rockers have launched their world tour with a bang, with frontman Til Lindemann donning an explosive vest at a Vienna concert. Rammstein are headlining top festivals from Moscow to Buenos Aires. (07.06.2016)  

Rammstein singer surprises with poetry performance in Russia

Till Lindemann is best known as the frontman of Rammstein. But the singer has also published several poetry collections. Now his Russian fans even got to see his poems performed - in a chic Moscow theater. (18.11.2016)  

Rammstein on Tour: Live at the Berlin Olympic Stadium

While every nuance of Rammstein’s tour makes the news in Germany on an almost daily basis, fans continue to devour the band's images, recordings and controversies. DW was in Berlin to capture the band's live show. (26.06.2019)  

Rammstein: Sons of East German punk

Till Lindemann and his five colleagues weren't inactive before founding their band Rammstein. They all grew up in the GDR's punk and underground scene — a subversive tradition that still influences them today. (26.07.2019)  

14 great films by Fritz Lang

The filmmaker, born 125 years ago, is renowned for films like "Metropolis" and other masterpieces of film noir. Here's a look back at his works. (04.12.2015)  

10 German children's books classics you can read in English

Whether you'd like to introduce your kids or yourself to German culture, a good place to start is with literature for children. From moralist fables to surreal adventures, here are a few of the country's favorites. (01.04.2016)  

Rammstein's growing club of celebrity fans

The Berlin cult band has followers all over the world, including fellow artists. As Rammstein continue their Europe stadium tour, here’s a selection of famous Rammstein fans — from David Lynch to Kiefer Sutherland. (16.07.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Russian band goes viral with Rammstein covers  

Related content

Deutschland | Rammstein-Single Release in Berlin

Rammstein's second single 'Radio' debuts on a Berlin wall 25.04.2019

Following Rammstein's incendiary "Deutschland" video, the band is back with another single — and more ingenious promotion — as the song "Radio" is screened for the first time on a Berlin building.

Advertisement

Film

Alfred Hitchcock (picture-alliance/dpa/AP Photo)

Behind the scenes: The legacy of Alfred Hitchcock

He directed dark thrillers such as "Psycho," "The Birds" and "Vertigo," but Alfred Hitchcock was smiling while he worked. The legacy of the master of suspense is celebrated in a new book by German publisher Taschen.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Arts.21 - Meet the artist! Richard Ford

Richard Ford is a major American author – and one of the sharpest critics of President Donald Trump. His books are international bestsellers. His first great success came in 1986 with the novel "The Sportswriter".  

Music

Ukraine Kultur l Synagoge von Brody - Dirigentin Oksana Lyniv (LvivMozArt)

Star conductor Oksana Lyniv pays tribute to Ukranian humanist Joseph Roth

With its home base in Lviv, Ukraine, the LvivMozArt festival celebrates the region's cultural heritage. The opening concert in the ruins of a synagogue recalls painful episodes in Ukraine's history.  

Arts

Protest outside Louvre museum (picture-alliance/dpa/AFP/S. De Sakutin)

When criticism against questionable sponsors changes the art world

Museums are distancing themselves from patrons with unethical business ties: The Sackler name is being erased from the world's top institutions, and now businessman Warren Kanders has resigned after months of protests.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  