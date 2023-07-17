  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine grain deal
Heat and drought
Mercosur
MusicGermany

Rammstein band members face fresh allegations

Elliot Douglas
10 minutes ago

In addition to frontman Till Lindemann, two more women have spoken to German media alleging sexual misconduct by keyboardist Christian "Flake" Lorenz too.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TzIZ
Picture of protesters holing up signs saying "No rammstein in Berlin."
'No Rammstein in Berlin!' is written on the sign held up by protesters at the band's concert in the German capitalImage: Fabian Sommer/dpa/picture alliance

It was never certain if German industrial metal band Rammstein's live tour would go ahead this summer. Yet, despite protests, the band have sold out Berlin's Olympic Stadium. This comes barely a month after accusations against frontman Till Lindemann first emerged, as reported by German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) and broadcaster NDR.

Lindemann allegedly had women recruited to have sex with him, in individual cases without their consent. The Berlin state prosecutor is currently investigating the matter. In Germany, the law presumes innocence until an accused party is proven guilty, and Lindemann has not yet been arrested or charged.

But now SZ and NDR have reported fresh allegations — this time also implicating Rammstein keyboardist Christian "Flake" Lorenz. Two women have come forward anonymously, with allegations from over 20 years ago.

Picture of a blond man holding a microphone surrounded by what looks like fairy lights.
Rammstein frontman, Till Lindemann, has so far denied allegations against himImage: Axel Heimken/dpa/picture alliance

'It was like I was ripped apart'

Jasmin Stevens (not her real name) recounted an incident in 2002, when she was 17 years old. Stevens had attended an autograph session for Till Lindemann's book "Messer" in December 2002. Later the same evening, she drove with Lindemann and keyboardist Christian "Flake" Lorenz to Lorenz's country house in Brandenburg. 

She became very intoxicated after consuming a lot of alcohol and recalls lying down on a bed in one of the rooms on the upper floor, and Lorenz then lay down next to her. 

"I just let it happen to me," Stevens said, according to report by German broadcaster Tagesschau. "It was like I was switched off." She says that she did not want the sex and, while she did not explicitly say "no," she believes Lorenz must have been aware of how much alcohol she had consumed.

Stevens has signed an affidavit in court with her story, and has submitted documents confirming her account, including her diary entries from that time. She told the SZ and NDR reporters she has been in years of therapy because of the trauma caused by the incident.

Keyboardist Flake Lorenz
Keyboardist Flake LorenzImage: Christophe Gateau/dpa/picture alliance

A second woman, Sybille Herder (also not her real name), told the reporters about an incident in 1996, when she was 22. After partying and drinking with the band in a hotel, she woke up with Lorenz lying next to her, with a great deal of pain in her abdomen — "It felt like it was ripped apart," she told the SZ and NDR.

"I've had sex before in my life and I've had sex after in my life. I never had pain like that before and I never had pain like that after," she added in the same report. She does not remember exactly what happened, or who may be responsible for the pain.

Band rejects accusations 

Christian "Flake" Lorenz and – in the case of the accusations made by Herder — Till Lindemann have had the accusations rejected by their lawyers, saying it was a matter of privacy and insufficiently substantiated facts. Lindemann has not responded to certain questions relating to the case. Lorenz and Lindemann are both presumed innocent until potentially proven guilty, under the German legal system.

The controversy surrounding Rammstein has led to several of their concerts, including the ones in Berlin, being met with protests.

Rammstein have become famous over the last few decades for the sexual and violent imagery of their songs, often pushing the limits of conventional ideas of taste and decency, which many fans say is a key part of their appeal.

Inside Rammstein's 'Row Zero' system: Women speak out

Edited by: Brenda Haas

Kommentarbild PROVISORISCH Elliot Douglas
Elliot Douglas Elliot Douglas is a video, audio and online journalist based in Berlin.
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

external

German band Rammstein hit by sexual misconduct allegations

German band Rammstein hit by sexual misconduct allegations

German hard-rock band Rammstein kick off a series of concerts in Munich tonight, amid claims of sexual misconduct aimed at lead singer Till Lindemann. Female fans say women were recruited to have sex with Lindemann at the band's shows. Some have spoken out to allege they were drugged and assaulted. No charges have yet been filed in connection with the allegations.
CrimeJune 7, 202303:46 min
external

Rammstein singer Lindemann accused of sexual misconduct

Rammstein singer Lindemann accused of sexual misconduct

The lead singer of the popular German rock band, Rammstein, is facing allegations of sexual misconduct. Several women have told reporters they were systematically "recruited" for encounters with Till Lindemann at the band's concerts. We talked about it with Lena Kampf, who was one of the journalists involved in the research for the German news outlets which uncovered the story.
CultureJune 2, 202303:47 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The Crimean bridge which links the Russian mainland to the peninsula
Live

Ukraine: Kremlin says grain deal halted after Crimea attack

Conflicts10 minutes ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A 2-month-old orphaned baby elephant is given a dust-bath in the red earth after being fed milk from a bottle by a keeper

Help for elephants in distress

Help for elephants in distress

Nature and EnvironmentJuly 16, 202311 images
More from Africa

Asia

South Korean emergency workers searching for survivors after heavy rains in North Gyeongsang Province

Heavy monsoon rains cause havoc in South Korea

Heavy monsoon rains cause havoc in South Korea

Catastrophe17 hours ago02:04 min
More from Asia

Germany

Lea Schüller, Sydeny Lohmann and Jule Brand

World Cup: Germany raring to go after settling into camp

World Cup: Germany raring to go after settling into camp

Soccer4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Apartment buildings in Berlin

European home prices fall but don't bet on a crash

European home prices fall but don't bet on a crash

Business2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) shake hands during a welcome ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, in June 2022.

Turkey and the Gulf states: A complicated relationship

Turkey and the Gulf states: A complicated relationship

PoliticsJuly 16, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A thermometer in Death Valley shows a temperature of 54 degrees Celsius

Tourists flock to Death Valley to experience heat record

Tourists flock to Death Valley to experience heat record

Climate23 hours ago02:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

A vessels pulls a raft loaded with logs on a river in Brazil

EU summit with Latin America: What's at stake?

EU summit with Latin America: What's at stake?

Trade7 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage