 Rambo and Rocky: Sylvester Stallone′s path to immortality | Film | DW | 06.07.2021

Film

Rambo and Rocky: Sylvester Stallone's path to immortality

He punched and shot his way to film history as one of the best paid actors of his time: Sylvester Stallone turns 75 on July 6.

  • Film still 'Rocky': Sylvester Stallone training as a boxer

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    'Rocky' (1976)

    After taking bit parts in Hollywood for a few years, Sylvester Stallone was finally cast in "Rocky," for which he also wrote the screenplay. The boxing drama became a tremendous box office success and rocketed Stallone to stardom. Born on July 6, 1946 in New York, the actor perfectly embodies the underdog that challenges the boxing world champ. "Rocky" has since become a classic.

  • Film still from 'Rambo' with Sylvester Stallone.

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    'Rambo' (1982)

    Sylvester Stallone's second major role came six years later. With "Rambo" in 1982, he made cinema history once again. In the film, he plays a traumatized Vietnam War veteran that, back home, is chased by brutal police officers. Stallone appealed in particular to young male viewers, many of whom could identify with aspects of his characters — and loved the action scenes.

  • Film still from 'Victory': Soccer team from Nazi era posing in front of a goal. Sylvester Stallone wears a blue jersey.

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    'Victory' (1981)

    The huge success of "Rocky" and "Rambo" overshadows some of Stallone's lesser known performances during that time. In 1981, he played an American military officer, Captain Robert Hatch, who has been captured by the Nazis and tries to escape with a soccer game. The film shows Stallone (blue jersey in the last row) along with world-class soccer stars like Pelé and Bobby Moore.

  • Filmstill from 'Cop Land' with Sylvester Stallone (Copyright: Imago/EntertainmentPictures)

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    'Cop Land' (1997)

    For many fans of modern American cinema, Stallone's performance as Sheriff Freddy Heflin in the 1997 police film "Cop Land" was the best of his career. Under the direction of John Mangold, Stallone plays a naïve, pudgy law enforcement officer who wears his heart on his sleeve.

  • Film still from 'STAYING ALIVE' from 1983 with Frank Stallone, (Copyright: Imago/Unimedia Images)

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    Sylvester Stallone, the director

    Two years after his breakthrough with "Rocky," Sylvester Stallone made his directing debut with the wrestling drama "Paradise Alley" (1978). After that he directed the subsequent Rocky films himself as well. In 1983, he teamed up with John Travolta and directed the sequel to the successful dance film "Saturday Night Fever," "Staying Alive," and gave his brother Frank (pictured) a role.

  • Film still from 1989's 'TANGO & CASH' with Sylvester Stallone and Kurt Russell.

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    'Tango & Cash' (1989)

    After Stallone made a name for himself as an action star, he wanted to try his hand at comedies in the 80s. The Hollywood film "Tango & Cash," by Russian director Andrei Konchalovsky and co-starring Kurt Russell, was his first chance to mix genres. Both the critiques and the box office revenues were moderate.

  • Film still from 'DEMOLITION MAN' with Sylvester Stallone and Sandra Bullock wearing a uniform.

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    Return to action

    With films like "Cliffhanger" and "Demolition Man" (pictured), Sylvester Stallone returned to his true calling: action films. Stallone's career has been marked by numerous ups and downs, box office hits and flops. But one thing has remained constant: His fans have always wanted to see the actor in action — it was always with his bloodiest and sweatiest roles that he's had the most success.

  • Film still from 'Rocky Balboa' with Sylvester Stallone fighting Antonio Tarver.

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    'Rocky Balboa' (2006)

    In 2006, Stallone revisited his first big success by making the sixth Rocky film. In "Rocky Balboa," he plays a boxer who's withdrawn from the ring but is pressured into making a comeback. Though he loses his big fight, the aging fighter wins the hearts of the audience.

  • The Expendables Film still with Sylvester Stallone and his team of mercenaries.

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    'The Expendables' (2006)

    "The Expendables" was conceived as an homage to the great action films of the 1980s. Stallone directed and co-wrote the film, which is about a group of mercenaries, and took on the lead role as well, in the role of Barney Ross. The 2006 film proved a big hit at the box office and two sequels followed in 2012 and 2014.

  • Golden Globe Awards: Sylvester Stallone in Beverly Hills with three of his daughters (Copyright: Getty Images/M.Davis)

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    'Creed II' (2018)

    The most recent Rocky film, "Creed II," came out in November 2018. In the spin-off films, Stallone left the leads to younger actors and appeared in a supporting role as a boxing coach. That was a good move: he won a Golden Globe for his performance in the 2015 "Creed" movie and is shown here at the awards ceremony with his daughters.

  • Actor Sylvester Stallone poses for photographers upon arrival at the awards ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival.

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    'Rambo: Last Blood' (2019)

    Stallone went to the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 to promote the fifth film in the Rambo franchise. Though it did well at the box office, "Rambo: Last Blood" obtained bad reviews, and was described as indulging "in bloody violence at the expense of its main character's once-poignant story."

  • Sylvester Stallone accepting a Golden Globe for best supporting actor.

    Sylvester Stallone's career in pictures

    More to come...

    Stallone, shown here accepting a Golden Globe for best supporting actor for his role in "Creed" in 2016, is not hanging up his gloves as he turns 75. Among other roles, he stars in the upcoming film "Samaritan," described as a dark, new take on superhero movies. There are also plans for a fourth film in the "Expendables" series.

    Author: Jochen Kürten, Elizabeth Grenier


Born on July 6, 1946, Sylvester Stallone, the man who brought Rocky to life in 1976 is celebrating his 75th birthday.

It's a film that still gives viewers goose bumps — as do his later roles in the "Rambo" series, which have many thought-provoking scenes that dig deep into the American psyche.

Sylvester Stallone, left, star of Rocky, poses with Eletha Finch, widow of actor Peter Finch, and actress Faye Dunaway, at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, March 28, 1977.

As the screenwriter and star of 'Rocky,' Sylvester Stallone celebrated the film's three Oscars in 1977, including best picture

The American Dream, personified

Rocky was the underdog. Born into poverty, he boxed his way to the top — and in doing so, personified the American Dream.

Rambo, on the other hand, is a former soldier suffering from post traumatic stress disorder who tries to get his feet on the ground in a society that isn't all that interested in knowing about the horrors of the past.

In his later years, while working as both director and as actor, Sylvester Stallone often put action on the back burner, instead promoting many-faceted characters, unpredictable plots, and quiet moments.

He was for example cast against his type in the crime drama Cop Land (1997), taking on the role of an overweight sheriff, and demonstrating that his acting talent went beyond his bodybuilding skills.

Many of his films were flops at the box office. Yet the New Yorker was able to repeatedly pull himself back up again and celebrate his comeback.

Sylvester Stallone Rocky Balboa in Creed

Reprising his role as Rocky Balboa in 'Creed,' Sylvester Stallone also won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in 2015

And sequels to his classics remain part of his repertoire: The eighth film in the Rocky franchise, Creed II, came out in 2018, while Rambo: Last Blood, the fifth installment in the reckless warrior series, was released in 2019.

In that respect, he's just like the character of Rocky. And that's no easy thing: Getting up again in a boxing match that can go over 12 rounds is quite a feat. But at 75, Stallone can still say he hasn't been on the receiving end of a KO. 

 

A previous version of this article was published in 2016 and was updated in July 2021.

