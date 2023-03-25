  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
France
Ramadan
War in Ukraine
Deutschland Ramadan | Berlin Sehitlik-Moschee
Image: Fabian Sommer/dpa/picture alliance
Religion

Ramadan 2023

20 minutes ago

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide, who fast daily, then celebrate and pray with their families.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PEjk

Ramadan dates change every year because the Islamic calendar uses cycles of moon. In 2023, Ramadan started on March 22 and will end around April 20. During the month, observant Muslims fast during the day. They may also abstain from smoking or having sex. This restraint allows them to devote themselves to their faith, putting aside worldly pleasures and creating empathy for those less fortunate. 
Every night, Muslim families will pray and then break the daily fast by eating together, often with friends and extended family. In the Middle East, restaurants are very busy every night during this period. 
Ramadan ends with a special holiday, Eid al-Fitr — the festival of breaking the fast — during which families gather to dine, to exchange gifts and to remember lost loved ones. 

Skip next section Reports & Analysis

Reports & Analysis

This year Ramadan coincides with Jewish Passover and Christian Easter, amid tensions in Israel.

Muslims observe beginning of Ramadan

This year Ramadan coincides with Jewish Passover and Christian Easter, amid tensions in Israel.
Religion18 hours ago01:37 min
The festival of prayer and lavish food preparations has been overshadowed by rising food inflation.

Inflation dampens Ramadan spirit in Pakistan

The festival of prayer and lavish food preparations has been overshadowed by rising food inflation.
Religion20 hours ago02:23 min
Saudi Arabia's new Kaaba-style commercial cube in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia rebranding, as Ramadan 2023 approaches

New national holidays and a strict new set of Ramadan rules point toward a national identity less anchored to religion.
PoliticsMarch 10, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukraine Donezk | Russische Kommissarin für Kinderrechte Maria Lvova-Belova mit Kindern

Ukraine's abducted children: 'List of suspects will grow'

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man holds cedis, the Ghana currency, notes in Accra, Ghana.

Ghana's inflation soars as IMF deal drags on

Ghana's inflation soars as IMF deal drags on

Business18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

The festival of prayer and lavish food preparations has been overshadowed by rising food inflation.

Inflation dampens Ramadan spirit in Pakistan

Inflation dampens Ramadan spirit in Pakistan

Religion20 hours ago02:23 min
More from Asia

Germany

Hereros people in chains

Why don't Germans know about their part in the slave trade?

Why don't Germans know about their part in the slave trade?

Politics3 hours ago07:22 min
More from Germany

Europe

Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection show in Paris

Fashion extinction? France's affordable brands in crisis

Fashion extinction? France's affordable brands in crisis

Business4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man carries the dead body of a person who died under the rubble in the earthquake in Idlib, Syria.

Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?

Syria: Will the UN investigate its earthquake aid delays?

Politics22 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Los Angeles is looking into putting purified recycled water directly back into drinking water systems.

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Nature and EnvironmentMarch 22, 202302:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

China eyes closer ties with Brazil during Lula visit

China eyes closer ties with Brazil during Lula visit

Politics22 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage