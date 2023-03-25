Ramadan 2023

Ramadan dates change every year because the Islamic calendar uses cycles of moon. In 2023, Ramadan started on March 22 and will end around April 20. During the month, observant Muslims fast during the day. They may also abstain from smoking or having sex. This restraint allows them to devote themselves to their faith, putting aside worldly pleasures and creating empathy for those less fortunate.

Every night, Muslim families will pray and then break the daily fast by eating together, often with friends and extended family. In the Middle East, restaurants are very busy every night during this period.

Ramadan ends with a special holiday, Eid al-Fitr — the festival of breaking the fast — during which families gather to dine, to exchange gifts and to remember lost loved ones.