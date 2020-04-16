Ralph Denk: 'Rather a Tour de France with no fans than no Tour de France at all'

DW: Unlike the Olympic Games or Euro 2020, the Tour de France is still due to take place this year. What does that mean for Team Bora-Hansgrohe?

Ralph Denk: Obviously we'll only be absolutely sure when the race actually begins, but of course it's extremely important for us. Reports have also seeped through that the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta and the World Championships will still take place too, as well as the five classics [such as Paris-Roubaix], so we actually have everything we need. These are the races which offer the greatest exposure for our sponsors and, if we're successful, we should be able to save our year. We've already won Paris-Nice with Max Schachmann, too, of course.

So you do believe that the Tour de France will take place?

I do, yes. The plan makes sense: Tour de France, the World Championships and then the Giro, then Spain in November, which should be doable. In fact, we'd even be prepared to race until Christmas.

The number of coronavirus infections in Europe is still on the increase, and cycling depends on direct contact between people. Is it really realistic to return to business as usual in August?

I'm not a medical expert, so we have to trust the relevant authorities in each location to decide if cycling is possible and, if so, under what conditions. But I hope it will be possible. I live close to the Austrian border and many businesses are already open again. I can see a light at the end of the tunnel and I think we'll be back to relatively normal conditions by late summer or autumn.

Cycling was hit early by COVID-19 when several riders and team members tested positive and were quarantined at the Abu Dhabi Tour. How seriously has the pandemic hit the sport?

Extremely seriously. Many races were called off and the spring events are now taking place in autumn. It's required a lot of rearranging and planning. And you have to understand: we earn part of our money from entry fees, so we're already missing a mid-range five-figure sum.

Emanuel Buchmann of Team Bora-Hansgrohe is one of the favorites for a podium spot at this year's Tour de France

What would a complete cancelation of the Tour de France mean for Team Bora-Hansgrohe and for the sport as a whole?

Of course it would be dramatic. The Tour is the most important event in the calendar; let's not make any bones about that. It accounts for 70 percent of our annual advertising revenue – it's absolutely vital. Without the Tour, we can't offer our sponsors anything in return for their money. We'll see what we can agree on, anyway. I'm still thinking positive.

Christian Prudhomme [general director of the Tour de France] has declared that the Tour will definitely take place with fans present. Where do you stand on that?

Obviously it's nice when you have so many people lining the route. But, unlike football clubs, we don't make our money from spectators. Cycling is free, the fans don't pay for entry. We as teams and the Tour de France itself only benefit indirectly from the fans. My stance is therefore clear: rather a Tour de France with no spectators than no Tour de France at all!

Due to missing revenues, some teams have had to let staff go or reduce wages. Have such measures been considered at Team Bora-Hansgrohe?

Everything depends on when we can start racing again, and we don't know that yet. We won't be taking part in many races before the Tour, that's for sure. But we'll review the situation once the new calendar is set. Fortunately, we have economized sensibly and we have a bit in reserve. What's more, we're in close contact with our main sponsors Bora and Hansgrohe – both remain absolutely committed to cycling, so that's not an issue.