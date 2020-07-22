 Ralf Rangnick′s move to AC Milan off | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 22.07.2020

Sports

Ralf Rangnick's move to AC Milan off

In a surprising turn of events, Ralf Rangnick will no longer be involved at AC Milan next season. Current head coach Stefano Pioli has earned the chance to be in charge next season.

default

Ralf Rangnick will be staying as Head of Sport and Development Soccer for Red Bull.

The former Bundesliga coach and sporting director was linked with a move to AC Milan. However, improved performances from AC Milan under head coach Stefano Pioli has led the Serie A club to the conclusion that working with Rangnick no longer makes sense.

Rangnick's agent released a statement on Tuesday night: "AC Milan and Ralf Rangnick have agreed that it is neither the right time nor the momentum is presently appropriate for a collaboration. For this reason, and taking into account the good development under and results under coach Pioli, they have decided together that Ralf Rangnick will not be taking on a position with AC Milan."

Reportedly, Ralf Rangnick was keen on being both sporting director, replacing club legend Paolo Maldini, and head coach. This dual role was something he successfully managed twice during his seven years at RB Leipzig when he won promotion to the Bundesliga in 2015-16 and to the Champions League in 2018-19.

