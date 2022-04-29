Ralf Rangnick to become Austria head coach but remain Manchester United consultant

Interim Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick has accepted an offer to take charge of the Austrian national team.

The 63-year-old former Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig sporting director has signed a two-year deal with the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) with the aim of steering Austria to the 2024 European Championships to be hosted in Germany.

"It is an honor for me to take over as head coach," Rangnick said in a statement. "I look forward to working with a success-hungry young team and competing at Euro 2024."

The announcement came as Rangnick approaches the end of a period in temporary charge of Manchester United, who are struggling to qualify for next season's Champions League having won just 10 out of 26 games under Rangnick.

But in the German-speaking world, he remains highly-regarded, including in Austria where he is well-known for his work with Red Bull's global collection of football clubs.

"We are delighted to have appointed an outstanding expert in international football in Ralf Rangnick," said ÖFB boss Gerhard Milletich.

"We are convinced that he is the ideal man and with his vision he will take the ÖFB and the national team forward. Ralf Rangnick is a name that many thought as not possible. A coach of this caliber is a signal not only for the national team but for the entire FA."

Austria's David Alaba (8) will hope Rangnick can take the team to greater heights

Rangnick's new roles

Rangnick will continue in a consultancy role with Manchester United, who announced Dutch coach Erik Ten Haag as their new manager last week. "I'm really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again," he insisted.

But he will take over Austria duties at the end of May ahead of the team's first UEFA Nations League game against Croatia in June.

In his new role, he will be reacquainted with familiar faces from his days with Red Bull, including Konrad Laimer (now at RB Leipzig), Stefan Ilsanker (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Marcel Sabitzer (Bayern Munich), and will work with captain David Alaba (Real Madrid).

oa/mf