Ralf Rangnick and Manchester United - A good fit?

At the beginning of December 2021, Manchester United signed Ralf Rangnick as interim coach. He is now the third German at a top English Club after Jürgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel. Rangnick, derided as a "football professor" in his early days, is now considered a master of building football start-ups. But what can he achieve at a traditional club like Man Utd?