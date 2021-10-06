Raising recycling awareness among Russia's next generation 

Every year Russia produces around 65 million tons of household waste. With some estimates suggesting only around 10% is recycled, the Russian government has been pushing to kickstart waste separation across the country.

Now, a project is trying to find practical solutions and it is starting by encouraging the next generation to be more environmentally conscious. As part of the initiative, local kids in a rural district in Southern Russia are learning about recycling.

At an afterschool club, they find out what their garbage is made of and how waste separation works. The lesson plans are part of a project by the German development agency GIZ, which is also putting up recycling bins in several cities and towns in the Voronezh region and providing advice on waste management for local governments in two other Russian regions.

Only an estimated 10% of household waste is recycled in the country

Project goal: To help Russia set up recycling facilities in three pilot regions and raise awareness of the importance of responsible waste management

Budget: €4.6 million ($5.3 million)

Partner organizations: Funded by the International Climate Initiative (IKI) and implemented by the GIZ in partnership with the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Russian Service for Supervision of Natural Resources and the Russian Ministry of Construction, Housing and Utilities

Project duration: October 2018 to June 2022

A film by Emily Sherwin.