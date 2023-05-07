  1. Skip to content
Raising awareness about environmental challenges

23 minutes ago

Often environmental issues go unnoticed until they pop up on our social media feeds, alerting us to problems we may never otherwise have noticed. Raising awareness about local problems is a key step toward finding solutions that can benefit us all.

DW Sendung ECO INDIA 30.06.2023 / Biodiesel

Recycling cooking oil into biodiesel in India

A company has found a new use for used cooking oil in India.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 5, 202303:39 min
DW Sendung ECO INDIA 30.06.2023 / Green Plates

Returning to India's green plates

The law is taking people from plastic plates to leaves of the past.
Nature and EnvironmentJuly 3, 202305:56 min
Pouring water into a clear glass

Air water generators: Making water out of thin air

Machines that suck water out of humid air could help support water needs in a sustainable way.
Nature and EnvironmentJune 27, 202306:12 min
DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India — The Environment Magazine

Eco India, a magazine dedicated to the amazing Indian subcontinent. The show features compelling subjects in Asia and Europe: environment, sustainability, technology and social themes.

Go to show Eco India
