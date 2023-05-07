Raising awareness about environmental challenges

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaRaising awareness about environmental challengesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndia23 minutes ago23 minutes agoOften environmental issues go unnoticed until they pop up on our social media feeds, alerting us to problems we may never otherwise have noticed. Raising awareness about local problems is a key step toward finding solutions that can benefit us all.https://p.dw.com/p/4TXD3Advertisement