Rainforest Pharmacy - The Magical Plants of the Amazon

Rainforest Pharmacy - The Magical Plants of the AmazonDecember 23, 2024
Leticia Yawanawa has an ambitious plan: she wants to preserve herbal medicine for posterity.
The deforestation of the Brazilianrainforest is having a devastating impact on the global climate. But it is also displacing indigenous tribes and eradicating their unique knowledge of the healing powers of nature.
Scientists agree that only a third of the total biodiversity of the rainforest has been researched. Much of the knowledge is in the heads of indigenous scholars. This understanding is passed on orally, from generation to generation.
Many tribes are being driven out of their habitats. The knowledge of the shamans - who in addition to their spiritual duties treat their people medicinally using plants and herbs from the jungle - is in danger of being lost forever.
In the documentary, Leticia brings together shamans from different tribes and asks them to share their knowledge. They set off on journeys through the rainforest, often lasting days. Here, they share their knowledge of medicinal plants, along with traditional rites and ceremonies. We learn about the healing powers of plants and herbs. Some may be familiar to us, while others are known only to local indigenous populations.
