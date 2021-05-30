'Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head' singer B.J. Thomas dies

The singer had known about his terminal illness for about two months. In a statement published on March 24, 2021, Thomas expressed that he was hopeful of a full recovery, but added: "I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you."

Thomas is survived by his wife of 53 years, Gloria. Together, the couple has three daughters and four grandchildren. Among those who led tributes to Thomas was American singer Dionne Warwick.

With a devoted fan base, it is certain B.J. Thomas will be remembered through his music, as he defined some of the most iconic moments in popular music and culture in the US with just one hit single: "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head."

More than a one-hit-wonder

That one song truly cemented his place in music. Thomas even won an Academy Award for his number after it featured in the 1969 western comedy "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford.

The song, originally written by US composer Burt Bacharach and lyricist Hal David, went on to feature in other Hollywood classics — such as the 1994 film "Forrest Gump" and "Spider Man 2" from 2004.

In 2013, "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head" was also added to the distinguished Grammy Hall of Fame which honors "musical recordings of historical significance."

On the stage at a young age

Billy Joe Thomas was born on August 7, 1942, in the small town of Hugo in the US state of Oklahoma, and grew up in Texas. He took his first musical steps singing in his local church choir. At just 15, he became the lead singer of the rock band "The Triumphs." In 1965, the band recorded a cover version of the 1949 Hank Williams hit "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," landing their first Top 10 song in the United States.

Thomas soon parted ways with the band and scored his first solo success with "Hooked On A Feeling" in 1968, which topped the US Top 10 charts.

Just a year later, he would go on interpret the song that brought him worldwide fame: "Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head."

Battle with addiction

This marked the beginning of a hugely successful career, especially in the US, where B.J. Thomas grew popular in both pop and country music. He had eight number one hits, sold over 70 million albums in a career that spanned more than 50 years, and won several Grammy Awards.

About a decade into his career, Thomas became increasingly addicted to alcohol and drugs, which almost resulted in the end of his marriage. Thomas later said that the success of "Raindrops" exacerbated his addiction, which dated back to his teenage years.

He found support in the Christian faith, attuning his music to include gospel and spiritual elements as well. His album "Home Where I Belong" achieved platinum status as one of the first gospel albums with more than 1 million sales.

Overcoming aversion — again

In 2008, B.J. Thomas became one of many artists whose master records and archival material were destroyed after a major fire tore through Universal Studios Hollywood, according to reports published in The New York Times Magazine. The full extent of the damage was never confirmed.

B.J. Thomas remained undeterred and even continued to perform for years following the blaze, attracting a growing following among Christian music followers. He released his final album in 2013 and just days before his death, he signed merchandise for his fans, still believing in a positive outcome from his diagnosis.