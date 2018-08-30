Raikkonen and Vettel secure Ferrari 1-2 in Italian Grand Prix qualifying

Raikkonen, the Finnish driver whose future at Ferrari remains unclear, surprised title rivals Vettel and Lewis Hamilton with the fastest lap of 1 minute 19.119 seconds on the 5.793-kilometre high-speed course, claiming his first pole of the season and 18th overall.
Vettel trailed by 0.161 seconds and Mercedes driver Hamilton was third, 0.175 back. Four-time Monza winner Hamilton leads the championship 17 points ahead of Vettel, who got his first career win in Monza in 2008 for Toro Rosso, won twice there for Red Bull, and is coming off a victory last week in Belgium.
The last time the Italian team claimed pole on the Monza grid came from Fernando Alonso in 2010, when the Spaniard went on to win the race in what was Ferrari's last home success.
"It was unbelievable to see the amount of support around the track," Vettel said after qualifying. "Kimi was a little bit too fast in the end. My lap wasn't very good. It's great to have both cars on the front row."
While Raikonnen was delighted with his result, he was keen to stress that only half the job is done.
Hamilton, meanwhile, accepted that he had a lot of work to do to extend his lead, as he seeks a fifth title.
"We gave it everything we could. It's incredibly close but Ferrari have had the upper hand this weekend so far," he said.
mp/jh (Reuters, AP)
-
Lewis Hamilton - Four-time F1 champion
Title No. 4
Lewis Hamilton enjoys competing against the odds and going into the 2017 F1 season Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel looked the best bet to pose a credible title challenge. With the German plagued by a series of mechanical failures during the campaign, Hamilton helped himself to his fourth drivers' title in the third-last race of the season.
-
Lewis Hamilton - Four-time F1 champion
Provocateur
Lewis Hamilton is known for pushing both his car and his opponents to their limits. At this year's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Hamilton came out of Turn 15 particularly slowly, and his German rival, Sebastian Vettel rear-ended him. Vettel then pulled up beside him and rammed his car. Hamilton denied having been at fault.
-
Lewis Hamilton - Four-time F1 champion
Difficult teammate
Hamilton is not always easy to deal with even when he happens to be your teammate. The alpha male didn't take it well when then-Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg competed hard against him - and succeeded in winning the 2016 drivers' championship. The German driver's lack of deference was a constant source of friction between him and F1's biggest ego.
-
Lewis Hamilton - Four-time F1 champion
Fan of Senna
The Briton's favorite driver when he was growing up was the late Ayrton Senna. In Montreal in June, Hamilton captured the 68th pole position of his career, equaling the record of Senna, who died in a crash at Imola in 1994. Senna's family recognized the achievement by presenting Hamilton with one of the late Brazilian driver's helmets.
-
Lewis Hamilton - Four-time F1 champion
Father and son
Like the parents of many professional athletes, Hamilton's father Anthony (above, left) made many sacrifices to make Lewis' development as a driver possible, at times holding down as many as three jobs at once. Anthony was Lewis' manager when he first arrived on the circuit in 2007, but the two ended their business relationship in 2010. The two now have a close father-son relationship.
-
Lewis Hamilton - Four-time F1 champion
Another Hamilton at the wheel
His entire family are a priority for Hamilton - including his younger half-brother Nicolas, who despite suffering from cerebral palsy has also managed to become a professional racecar driver. Lewis almost burst with pride when Nicolas moved up the British Touring Car Championship in 2015.
-
Lewis Hamilton - Four-time F1 champion
Wunderkind
At the age of eight, Hamilton (second from right) enjoyed his first win as a driver racing go-karts. He first came into contact with Formula One in 1996, when Mika Hakkinen (right), who would go on to win two F1 titles, presented the trophies at an an event to honor up-and-coming drivers.
-
Lewis Hamilton - Four-time F1 champion
Mentor at McLaren
Ron Dennis (left) was one of the biggest influences on Hamilton early in his career. The longtime team principal of McLaren was impressed when the then-10-year-old Hamilton one day approached him for his autograph and said he intended to drive for McLaren in the future. Three years later, Dennis brought Hamilton into McLaren's youth program.
-
Lewis Hamilton - Four-time F1 champion
Ladies man
Hamilton is said to have dated a long list of famous women such as actress Kate Hudson, singer Rihanna or professional tennis player Maria Sharapova - as well as numerous models. He remains single and doesn't plan to start a family until his driving career is over. His longest romantic relationship was with the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger (right).
-
Lewis Hamilton - Four-time F1 champion
Fashion conscious
Hamilton is very mindful of his image and enjoys hanging out with the rich and famous. He is often seen in the front row of fashion shows. Above he is pictured with supermodel Naomi Campbell (let) at a fashion show in Milan. The Briton has said that he has plans to release his own line of clothing in the future.
-
Lewis Hamilton - Four-time F1 champion
Party animal
While some drivers unwind by spending quality time with their loved ones, Hamilton prefers to be where the action is, partying with the rich and famous at the hottest clubs. He also enjoys sharing his escapades with his social media followers (five million on Instagram, four million on Faceboook).
-
Lewis Hamilton - Four-time F1 champion
Title number four
It was an anti-climatic way for Lewis Hamilton to win an historic fourth F1 world championship, but the smile on his face suggested he didn't care much. A collision with Sebastian Vettel at the start of the Mexican GP left both at the back of the field, but a ninth-placed finish was enough for Hamilton after Vettel finished fourth. Hamilton is now the most successful British F1 driver ever.
Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons (pfd)