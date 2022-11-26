Raids across Europe hit 'dangerous' crime network

Authorities said they have targeted a criminal network "considered one of the most dangerous in the European Union." The Europe-wide raids involved law enforcement agencies in at least 10 countries.

Police in 10 countries have arrested 44 people accused of drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes in a coordinated, Europe-wide operation.

"The arrested individuals were suspected of belonging to a high-risk criminal network considered one of the most dangerous in the European Union," the EU law enforcement agency Europol and European judicial authority Eurojust announced in a joint statement.

Authorities said the network operates in several European countries, including Germany, France and the Czech Republic.

Suspects believed to be linked to the network were arrested in the Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, France, Germany, Poland, Norway, Slovak Republic, Hungary, Spain, as well as in the United States.

Crime network 'structured like a company'

Investigators believe the criminal network also has links to drug traffickers outside Europe.

"The scale of drugs trafficking alone attributed to this criminal network is massive, with activities reported across three continents," authorities said.

In over 90 raids across Europe, police seized large quantities of drugs including cocaine, hashish, cannabis and methamphetamine.

"Drug shipments have been found in vessels and trucks among others, often concealed in sophisticated hidden compartments."

The network was said to be structured like a company, with different criminal groups working together across borders in an attempt to control the whole chain of drug trafficking, from organizing huge drug shipments to distribution.

"Criminals are good at cooperating across borders, operations like this one today shows them law enforcement and judicial authorities can do just as well," said Jari Liukku, head of Europol’s Serious Organised Crime Center.

The international investigation was led by the Lithuanian Prosecutor General's Office and the Lithuanian Criminal Police Bureau.

lo/wmr (AFP, dpa)