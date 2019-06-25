 Raging Canary Islands wildfire sparks mass evacuation | News | DW | 11.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Raging Canary Islands wildfire sparks mass evacuation

Hundreds of people have been evacuated as firefighters on the island of Gran Canaria try to bring a huge wildfire under control. Police have detained a man who allegedly started the fire using welding equipment.

Gran Canaria wildfire (Reuters/C. Rodriguez)

A wildfire on the Spanish holiday island of Gran Canaria has devastated at least 1,000 hectares (2,500 acres) and forced the evacuation of hundreds of people.

Firefighters, backed by aircraft and helicopters, were trying to contain the blaze that started on Saturday. An emergency military unit specialized in fighting fires has also been deployed, said the regional government of the Canary Islands.

Read more: Looking for whales, finding dolphins in the Canary Islands

Man questioned

On Sunday, police said they had detained and questioned a man for allegedly starting the fire using welding equipment.

Emergency services evacuated around 1,000 people overnight as a precaution, although the fire has not reportedly destroyed any homes.

Televised images showed the fire burning on a hillside on the volcanic island near the western municipality of Artenara. The regions of Tejeda and Galdar were also affected.

The Canary Islands are located in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Morocco. 

  • BG Gran Canaria (picture-alliance/robertharding/M. Lange)

    10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria

    Beach season all year round

    White, yellow or black: the sand on Gran Canaria's beaches comes in different colors. One of the most beautiful beaches is Playa de Amadores. It is located in the wind-protected south, like most of the seaside resorts. In the 1960s the construction boom and mass tourism began on Gran Canaria. But with a view to the sea and the feet in the warm sand, one quickly forgets the architectural misdeeds.

  • BG Gran Canaria (DW/C. Deicke)

    10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria

    The dunes, like a small desert by the sea

    Six kilometers (3.7 miles) of fine sandy beaches stretch along the southernmost tip of the island. Behind it lies a spectacular dune landscape, also known as the "Mini-Sahara." The shifting dunes consist of finest particles of crushed mussels and corals. Tourists like to walk here in the evening and enjoy the sunset from a sandy hill.

  • BG Gran Canaria (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Medina G.)

    10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria

    Popular holiday destination for the gay community

    A rainbow flag flies over a section of beach at Maspalomas: Gran Canaria is also a popular destination for the gay community. Numerous "gay-only hotels" cater to this clientele. Their meeting place is the Yumbo Center in the tourist resort of Playa del Inglés. In this shopping center there are gay bars, drag shows and darkrooms as well as once a year a gay festival with parades and parties.

  • BG Gran Canaria (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/M. Moxter)

    10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria

    Port town charm in Puerto de Mogan

    Several places on the coast have small harbors where yachts and boats are anchored. Puerto de Mogan is particularly attractive. The promenade is a good place to stroll, and boats can be chartered for island tours or swimming trips. At one of the piers, you can watch fishermen as they sort their catch.

  • BG Gran Canaria (DW/C. Deicke)

    10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria

    Enjoying the fresh fish

    Freshly caught fish is you best pick in coastal resorts. It is prepared in various ways — in this case sardines on avocado with olive oil. Hake, seabream and tuna are also often on the menu. Papas Arrugadas — wrinkled potatoes, which are eaten with skin, are a good accompaniment. Spicy mojo sauce in red or green is a must — a typical Canarian dish.

  • BG Gran Canaria (DW/C. Deicke)

    10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria

    High mountains and deep gorges

    Those who leave the coast and head inland will after a few kilometers enter a fascinating mountain world. Serpentine roads lead high up — so narrow in many places that drivers break out in sweat. The highest mountain is the Pico de las Nieves with 1,949 meters (6,394 ft). The island's central massif blocks the sharp winds from the northeast and ensures friendly temperatures in the south.

  • BG Gran Canaria (DW/C. Deicke)

    10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria

    Pretty mountain villages

    The adventurous journey is worthwhile, beside spectacular views there are picturesque villages up here: Tejeda, for example, is considered to be one of the most beautiful in Spain. The white houses are surrounded by fruit and almond trees, and there are four museums to visit in the town. Those who need a break will find several restaurants with a panorama terrace.

  • BG Gran Canaria (DW/C. Deicke)

    10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria

    Cave dwellings: the culture of the indigenous people

    Artenara is the highest village in Gran Canaria. Many people still live in cave dwellings carved into the volcanic rock. This is how the original inhabitants lived before the island was conquered by the Spaniards in the 15th century. One of the oldest habitation caves of Artenara is now a museum. Completely furnished, it shows the everyday life of that time.

  • BG Gran Canaria (picture-alliance/Bildagentur-online/Wolf-Feix McP)

    10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria

    Hiking in the clouds

    Most tourists travel to Gran Canaria to relax on the beach or by the pool. But more and more people come to hike. There are a good 300 kilometers of hiking trails across the island. A must is the five-kilometer-long tour around the Roque Nublo, which literally means cloud rock. It was once a place of worship for the indigenous people.

  • BG Gran Canaria (DW/C. Deicke)

    10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria

    Capital city with culture and beaches

    The Cathedral of Santa Ana is the heart of the old town of Las Palmas. With its colonial-style houses, Gran Canaria's capital has a South American feel. Art, museums, theaters and concerts offer a rich cultural life. Carnival is celebrated two weeks a year — with magnificent costumes and many parties. An absolute bonus of the capital: the three-kilometer-long sandy beach!

    Author: Christina Deicke


cw/cmk (AP, AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Spain fights wildfires as sweltering heat continues across Europe

Blazes continued into Saturday in central and northeastern Spain. In Catalonia, the regional government said firefighters had contained one fire, but were struggling to deal with a smaller one. (29.06.2019)  

German tourist gets court backing in case over holiday gone wrong

The case involved a young boy who was injured after walking into a glass door on vacation in Gran Canaria. An attempt to seek damages has failed so far, but it was given a second chance by Germany's highest civil court. (25.06.2019)  

Portugal wildfire declared under control

Firefighters have expressed optimism as they battle against the inferno that has been raging in central Portugal since the weekend. Nearly 40 people have been injured in the blazes. (23.07.2019)  

Looking for whales, finding dolphins in the Canary Islands

Hardly anywhere else on Earth is as good for whale watching as the Canary Islands in the Atlantic. DW reporter Christina Deicke went on board to get a glimpse of these marine giants in their natural habitat. (04.01.2019)  

10 reasons to visit Gran Canaria

In the cold months many Europeans are drawn to warmer regions. The Canary Islands are a popular destination. Apart from good weather, there are many other reasons to visit the Canaries. Here are 10 for Gran Canaria. (23.11.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Extra tour Gran Canaria  

Related content

Gran Canaria Sandstrand am Playa Anfi del Mar

German tourist gets court backing in case over holiday gone wrong 25.06.2019

The case involved a young boy who was injured after walking into a glass door on vacation in Gran Canaria. An attempt to seek damages has failed so far, but it was given a second chance by Germany's highest civil court.

Waldbrand in Portugal Cardigos

Portugal: Wildfires continue to rage as winds fan the flames 22.07.2019

Fires, which earlier had seemed under control, picked up pace later on Monday as winds caused the inferno to spread. So far, 33 injuries have been reported.

A polar bear swims in Hanover Zoo eating a sorbet (picture-alliance/dpa/H.-C. Dittrich)

Germany records all-time hottest June temperature 30.06.2019

The last day of June has beaten all previous temperature highs for the month. Heat-related deaths have been reported in several European countries.

Advertisement