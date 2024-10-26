Rafat Saeed

Rafat is a reporter based in Karachi.

He began his career as an investigative journalist working for an Urdu-language weekly, Takbeer, over three decades ago.

Rafat has been contributing to DW's Urdu and English-language programs for years.

During his long career, he has covered the major political, social and security developments in Pakistan, including elections, corruption and military operations against terror outfits.

Rafat has a master’s degree in mass communications from the University of Karachi.