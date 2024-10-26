  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
ChristmasSyriaGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
Rafat Saeed
Image: Rafat Saeed

Rafat Saeed

Journalist based in Karachi, focusing on Pakistani politics and culture

Rafat Saeed has been reporting on the biggest stories in Pakistan for over three decades, contributing to various print and electronic media.

Rafat is a reporter based in Karachi.  

He began his career as an investigative journalist working for an Urdu-language weekly, Takbeer, over three decades ago.  

Rafat has been contributing to DW's Urdu and English-language programs for years.  

During his long career, he has covered the major political, social and security developments in Pakistan, including elections, corruption and military operations against terror outfits. 

Rafat has a master’s degree in mass communications from the University of Karachi.    

Skip next section Featured stories by Rafat Saeed

Featured stories by Rafat Saeed

A sign of an Islamic bank

What is behind Pakistan's 'Islamic banking'?

For the past four decades, Islamic banking has grown in prominence in Muslim countries. Is it just a marketing gimmick?
BusinessOctober 26, 202402:29 min
A large gathering Balochistan of protesters

Pakistan: What's behind the protests in Balochistan?

This is what you need to know about mass protests taking place in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.
PoliticsJuly 30, 202403:05 min
A man carrying a bag of wheat at a wholesale food market in Karachi, Pakistan

Pakistan: Next federal budget 'will fall on us like a bomb'

Prices are soaring in Pakistan. How do locals see the government's new monetary policy, amid economic challenges?
BusinessJune 11, 202402:51 min
Skip next section Stories by Rafat Saeed

Stories by Rafat Saeed

a police officer stands with a gun

Pakistan: Can cameras help solve Karachi's crime problem?

Pakistan: Can cameras help solve Karachi's crime problem?

Police in the southern metropolis say they're working on building a modern surveillance network to fight street crime.
CrimeMay 30, 202402:23 min
Afghan refugee girls in Karachi, Pakistan

Pakistan: Deportation puts Afghan girls at risk

Pakistan: Deportation puts Afghan girls at risk

Many girls could be deported from Pakistan to Afghanistan where the Taliban would not allow them to attend school.
SocietyApril 15, 202402:55 min
A man on a bike next to stray dogs in the streets of Karachi

Pakistan: Karachi's stray animals love this man

Pakistan: Karachi's stray animals love this man

Street animals don't get a warm welcome from many of Karachi's human residents. But this man is an exception.
SocietyApril 12, 202401:53 min
Pakistan election commission

Pakistan: Uncertainty looms over upcoming elections

Pakistan: Uncertainty looms over upcoming elections

Although Pakistan’s general elections are less than a month away, campaigning and voter enthusiasm are dampened.
PoliticsJanuary 16, 202402:25 min
The Bengali community in Pakistan's Karachi city

Pakistan's Bengali community finds identity in food

Pakistan's Bengali community finds identity in food

People of Bengali descent stay connected to their roots in an area known as "mini Bangladesh" in Karachi city.
SocietyJanuary 10, 202401:31 min
A police official in Karachi checks documents of an Afghan immigrant

Pakistan: Deportation deadline looms for 'illegal' Afghans

Pakistan: Deportation deadline looms for 'illegal' Afghans

Pakistan has given Afghan immigrants until November 1 to leave the country, and said it would use force if necessary.
ConflictsOctober 27, 202303:10 min
Show more stories
Go to homepage