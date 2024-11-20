Rafael Nadal's tennis career ends with Davis Cup defeat

The legendary Spaniard ended an illustrious career with a defeat. Nadal will be remembered as one of tennis' all-time greats.

Rafael Nadal has played his last match as a professional tennis player.

The match, which ended with a 6-4, 6-4 loss to world number 80 Boltic van de Zandschulp in the Davis Cup as Spain was knocked out by the Netherlands, marked the end of an illustrious career that included 22 Grand Slam titles and more than 20 years on tour.

After the match, the crowd showed the legendary Spaniard some love by repeatedly chanting his name. A ceremony also took place to celebrate his career. The 38-year-old started crying as a video of his career highlights was shown.

On the subject of his retirement, Nadal said that this is a moment "nobody wants to arrive" at.

Nadal vows to be 'ambassador' for tennis

"I'm not tired of playing tennis, but it's my body that doesn't want to play anymore, so I have to accept the situation."

Nadal said he feels "super privileged for having been able to make a career out of my hobby, and for having played for much longer than I could ever imagined."

The 38-year-old described himself as "just a kid who followed his dreams."

Among his many titles, Nadal won the Davis Cup with Spain five times, in 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2019. He was also first in the ATP rankings for 209 weeks.

"I'll retire from the sport," the Spanish sporting legend concluded, "but I will continue to be available for whatever's needed, and for being a good ambassador."

Roger Federer praises 'old friend'

Spain captain David Ferrer spoke about Nadal's retirement just moments before the latter left the court for one last time as an active player.

"You know very well what you have meant for the tennis world, we will miss you a lot," he said, while adding the 'Vamos, Rafa' chant, often sung to support Nadal, "will always be part of tennis history."

Ferrer was not the only one to bid farewell to Nadal.

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer went viral with a post paying tribute to the Spaniard's career, while also mentioning the many matches they played against each other.

"You beat me a lot, more than I managed to beat you," Federer wrote in a post on X.

"I want you to know that your old friend is always cheering for you, and will be cheering just as loud for everything you do next."

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were tennis rivals, but are friends off the court Image: Grant Treeby/empics/picture alliance

Why is Nadal seen as one of the best?

After bursting onto the scene as the second-ever tennis player to win the French Open on his first attempt in 2005, Nadal went on to win at Roland Garros a record-breaking 14 times, making his total the most won by any men's singles player in one tournament.

His incredible record of 112 wins and just four defeats earned him the title "King of Clay," named after the French Open's surface.

But Nadal achieved much more than being incredible on clay. The Spaniard also won eight other Grand Slams, including four US Open titles and two Wimbledons, including in 2008, after beating Roger Federer in a final considered by many as one of the greatest in tennis history.

Rafael Nadal won the French Open more than any other male player in history Image: AP

In addition to his physical abilities and his legendary forehand, Nadal was also known for his mental strengths, playing each ball regardless of whether he won or lost the last one.

Nadal's retirement marks the end of one of the most illustrious careers seen in not just tennis, but the whole of sport.

