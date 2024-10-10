Rafael Nadal to retire from professional tennis

Nadal has announced he will retire after the Davis Cup finals in November, to be held in Malaga. The Spaniard, who has won 22 Grand Slams, has been out of action for large parts of the last two years through injury.

Rafael Nadal said on Thursday he is to retire from playing professional tennis after the upcoming Davis Cup finals in Malaga.

"Hello everyone, I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis," he said in a social media post.

"The reality is, that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially," he said in reference to a series of injuries that have prevented him from playing for much of the last 24 months.

"I don't think I have been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make," he continued in a video clip.

Despite vast amounts of success on the court, including 22 major titles and a record 14 French Opens, Nadal has had an injury-hit career.

The final spiral of injuries began at Wimbledon 2022, with an abdominal issue that saw him withdraw from the tournament ahead of his semi-final with Nick Kyrgios.

But the main issue was a left hip injury, incurred at the 2023 Australian Open, that ruled him out of the sport for 12 months.

Nadal's legacy

Despite the injuries, Nadal's legacy as one of the all-time greats is secure, not least because of the record-breaking 14 French Open titles, a feat unlikely to ever be matched or beaten.