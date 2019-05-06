 Radicalization: How empathy fuels conflicts | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 28.06.2019

Psychology

Radicalization: How empathy fuels conflicts

A glance at social media is telling: Insults, trolling and hatred seem to have become standard. It’s a clear case of not enough empathy, right? Not necessarily - more like too much.

Mackenzie-Wölfe, Kanadische Wölfe | Canis lupus occidentalis (picture-alliance/imageBroker/M. Weber)

"The filthy swine got the mercy shot! Respect!” That was just one of many contemptuous comments on the internet after Stephan E. shot the German politician Walter Lübcke. The post was written by a user named Franz Brandwein on YouTube.

Insults and trolling on platforms such as Twitter and Facebook seem to have become standard. In the apparent anonymity of the net, users increasingly make hateful and derogatory comments. Many people have the impression that ruthlessness is on the rise, and empathy is but a distant memory.

Are people actually becoming more and more hateful? Or are social networks just revealing a ruthlessness that has always existed and that has merely migrated from the pubs of the offline era to the internet? This is, of course, a possibility, says Fritz Breithaupt, cognitive scientist at Indiana University in the US. But he also notes: "Verbal recklessness and brutality are on the increase."

In a meta-analysis, a US study from 2011 examined the development of students' empathy between 1979 and 2009. It found that empathy has drastically decreased. Especially since the year 2000, things have been going steadily downhill. 

Read more: Opinion: Empathy is what makes us human

The dark side of empathy

But is it really that bad? Breithaupt defines empathy as "experiencing with another". Empathy means the capacity to cognitively as well as emotionally empathize with what is going on in another person. But this does not necessarily result in social and moral action.

In his book "The Dark Side of Empathy," Breithaupt speaks of five threatening tendencies that emanate from empathy. One of them is that empathy seduces black and white thinking and clearly divides the world into friend and foe. "Empathy can stir up conflicts instead of diffusing them."

Read more: A world breaks apart: When parents split up

Infografik: Umfrage Empathie in Deutschland

The right-wing extremist, who may even welcome the death of political opponents, is not without empathy — on the contrary. "Empathy leads to polarization, because in conflict situations we decide for one side, put it into the other's perspective and then demonize the other", explains Breithaupt. "Empathy can lead to radicalization,” he said.

The cognitive scientist identifies one reason why more and more people with a certain group or ideology are showing empathy by lashing out at people they perceive to disagree with them, or people who are unlike them: The world is full of lonely wolves in search of connection.

People are desperate to cultivate a sense of belonging.

Many people no longer have a fixed group affiliation, says Breithaupt. Families are splintered, and communities have dissolved among the anonymity of the big cities. And this is despite the fact that people cannot and do not want to live without other people. 

Infografik: Umfrage was ist wichtig im Leben

If you look for a new pack, you have to prove to yourself and the other members that you belong. Empathy with the group, its concerns and its comrades-in-arms is therefore indispensable.

"In order to feel good with this partisanship, it helps to always consider this group to be the better or the more oppressed one," says Breithaupt. "It's a cultural phenomenon that everyone positions themselves in some way as a victim and thus also as empathic and compassionate. This is not a bad thing per se and can help tremendously in coming to terms with traumatic experiences.”

But this a self-centered form of empathy. "This kind of empathy is not particularly flexible, but very fixated on oneself and does not extend to other people," says Breithaupt.

Less is more

Here the call for more empathy is totally inappropriate, he says. "In many cases, empathy must be reduced — empathy for one's own side. [We need] to create openness again".

Social media isn't necessarily helpful here. With just one click, a foreign statement sounds as if it were one's own. What we retweet, share and like depends primarily on what best fits our worldview. The gaps between people of different groups are deepening, polarization is increasing and so is verbal brutalization.

Watch video 06:23

How children develop empathy

This does not necessarily lead to violent action, Breithaupt says. "Physical violence and ruthlessness are decreasing," he says, referring to the research of Harvard psychologist Steven Pinker.

His thesis is that, in terms of violence, the world is not getting worse, but better. He shows this with figures on fatalities caused by violence — figures that have become smaller, not bigger over the last 30 years.

Of course, this progression is not set in stone and can change at any time. "I believe that words are followed by deeds," says Breithaupt. "The more people empathize with their own position, the more likely they will be to follow words with deeds and, in extreme cases, be motivated to commit acts of violence.”

  • Deutschland Gorilla-Mutter gibt totes Baby seit Tagen nicht her im Allwetterzoo Münster

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Inseparable

    Gorilla mum Gana at Münster Zoo couldn't accept her baby Claudio's death. For days, she carried his dead body around and defended it against the zookeepers. This isn't unusual for great ape mothers who lose offspring, researchers say. Some moms won't even let go their baby's dead - and in the meantime, mummified - body for weeks.

  • Orca Wale

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Ocean burial

    Orcas, dolphins and other sea mammals also carry around their dead offspring for a while - not an easy task underwater. Researchers observed dolphin moms trying to balance their dead baby's body on their beaks, and diving after it when it finally sank to the ground. When adult dolphins die, their companions guard the dead bodies for days as well.

  • Botswana Afrikanische Elefanten mit einem toten Artgenossen

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Death watch

    Elephants are famous for their excellent memory - no wonder they mourn especially long and intensively for their dead. A group of elephants congegrate around a dead elephants body in a kind of wake. Even elephants from other groups come to say goodbye to the deceased. Elephants have also been seen visiting the bones of other dead elephants, and touching the skeletons with their trunks.

  • Mantelpaviane

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Grooming in consolation

    Baboons show strong signs of stress when a close companion dies. The concentration of stress hormones in their blood rises, researchers have shown. To cope with the loss, baboons tend to seek out their friends. They dedicate themselves to grooming, which helps to lower their stress hormones.

  • Krähe auf einem Grabstein an Allerheiligen

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Calling to say goodbye

    When a crow dies, other crows summon members of their species, and together they gather around the carcass. They'll also typically stop eating for some time after a death. The effects of grief are especially evident in birds that spend their entire life with one partner - like geese or songbirds. Effects sometimes extend to the remaining partner stopping eating, and eventually dying itself.

  • Franzosen-Kaiserfisch - Pomacanthus paru

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    What about fish?

    Fish often remain unusually still after a fellow dies in the same aquarium. Researchers say this behavior is probably due to stress hormones released into the water by the dying fish. Few studies have looked into whether fish actually mourn their dead, but this seems conceivable - at least for fish that live in pairs, like the French angelfish.

  • Deutschland Hauskatze und Kragenbärin im Berliner Zoo

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Inter-species mourning

    There are also cases of animals grieving for members of other species. Take, for example, "Muschi" the cat and "Mäuschen" the Asiatic black bear. The pair became inseparable at Berlin Zoo - and when the bear died, the cat refused to leave her companion's enclosure. She stayed there, meowing mournfully.

  • Argentinien der Schäferhund Capitan

    Mourning rituals in the animal kingdom

    Guarding at the grave

    People grieve deeply when they lose their beloved dog. The same goes for dogs who lose their masters. The German shepherd "Capitan" for many years stood guard at the grave of his master at the Villa Carlos cemetery in Argentina.

    Author: Brigitte Osterath / nm


