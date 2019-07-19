 Rabbi spat on and cursed at in Berlin | News | DW | 31.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Rabbi spat on and cursed at in Berlin

Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal said two men spat on him while he was walking home from the synagogue with his son. German police are investigating the incident as a religiously-motivated crime.

Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

German police launched an investigation on Wednesday after a prominent Berlin rabbi said he was insulted and spat on while walking on the street in the German capital.

Yehuda Teichtal, a rabbi of the Jewish Community of Berlin, said the incident took place last Friday evening in the city's Wilmersdorf neighborhood.

Teichtal said he was walking home with his son after leading a service at a nearby synagogue when two men started cursing at him in Arabic and spat on him in front of his child.

The incident shows that anti-Semitic incidents are not only occurring in Berlin schools, but on the streets of the capital as well, Teichtal said in a statement posted by the Jewish Community of Berlin.

"But I remain convinced that most people in Berlin do not want to accept this aggression against Jews as a sad part of everyday Jewish life," he said.

Teichtal added: "Of course we will not hide now, but rather continue to build on love, tolerance, dialogue and education."

Born in New York, Teichtal has been active in the German capital for some 20 years. He also heads Berlin's Chabad Lubavitch Jewish Educational Center and is known for h is work to further dialogue between religions.

Watch video 02:36

Anti-Semitism in Germany on the rise

Attacks 'threaten' religious coexistence

The Conference of European Rabbis (CER) told DW that it was shocked by the latest attack on a rabbi in Germany, saying the latest incident pointed to a dangerous up-tick in anti-Semitism.

"These incidents threaten freedom of religion and religious coexistence in Germany, thereby jeopardizing an essential characteristic of German society which is known for its religious plurality," Rabbi Gady Gronich, the secretary general of CER, told DW.

Read more: German official warns Jews against wearing kippahs in public

The police division in Berlin that is responsible for probing religiously-motivated crimes has opened an investigation into the incident, adding that they are still looking for the suspects.

Anti-Semitic crime is on the rise in Germany, with officials figures showing the number of cases rose by almost 20% last year.

In June a US-citizen said he was hit in the face after telling a group of people that he was Jewish. There have also been reports of people being harassed in Berlin for wearing yarmulkes, a traditional head covering for Jewish men.

There has also been an uptick in anti-Semitic harassment at Berlin schools. Last year, a school in Berlin sparked outrage when it emerged that a Jewish boy had been bullied and threatened by his peers for months over his religion.

Watch video 42:34

Anti-Semitism in Europe

rs/jm (dpa, AP, epd, KNA)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

'Ignoring' anti-Semitism not an option, German president warns

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has appealed for Germans to show civic courage in the face of anti-Semitism. The call comes amid growing attacks on Jewish people in Germany. (17.06.2019)  

Anti-Semitism in the EU: Jewish people consider leaving over safety concerns

A surge in anti-Semitism in Europe has made many Jews consider leaving, according to an EU survey. Anti-Semitism has risen particularly in France, with Jewish people in Germany reporting the highest level of harassment. (10.12.2018)  

German official warns Jews against wearing kippahs in public

Anti-Semitic attacks in Germany have surged in the past few years. Last year, an attack on two men wearing yarmulkes — also known as kippahs — on a street in Berlin caused widespread outrage in in the country. (25.05.2019)  

Berlin's Jewish Campus will further dialog between religions, cultures

The largest Jewish building project in Germany since the Holocaust, Berlin's Jewish Campus is set to break ground on Sunday. The site will accommodate some 500 children and is designed to instill hope. (09.06.2018)  

American attacked in Berlin after saying he's Jewish

Police are investigating the incident as an anti-Semitic crime. Germany's anti-Semitism commissioner says the rise in such crimes is "alarming." (20.06.2019)  

Germany: Anti-Semitic and xenophobic crimes rose in 2018

Politically motivated crime in Germany has decreased for the second straight year, according to the German Interior Ministry. But it logged more hate crimes, including anti-Semitic and xenophobic offenses. (14.05.2019)  

Anti-Semitic crime in Germany: 1 in 5 offenses in Berlin

Police register far more anti-Semitic offenses in Berlin than in any other German state, according to local German media. Berlin is a flashpoint for conflict, a representative of the city's Jewish community told DW. (08.08.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Anti-Semitism in Germany on the rise  

Anti-Semitism in Europe  

Related content

Christian Clages

German diplomat's 'likes' of anti-Israel tweets provoke anger 19.07.2019

Germany's envoy to the Palestinian territories is being probed after he "liked" tweets that criticized the Jewish state. The heart icon was clicked for several posts, including footage of an attack on Israeli soldiers.

Kundgebung gegen Antisemitismus

American attacked in Berlin after saying he's Jewish 20.06.2019

Police are investigating the incident as an anti-Semitic crime. Germany's anti-Semitism commissioner says the rise in such crimes is "alarming."

Veranstaltung Berlin trägt Kippa

Fighting anti-Semitism a 'civic duty,' German President Steinmeier says 31.05.2019

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has said German society must oppose anti-Semitism on a daily basis. His remarks came a day before a planned Quds Day march in Berlin protesting against Israel.

Advertisement