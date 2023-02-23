  1. Skip to content
Rapper and R&B artist R. Kelly
R. Kelly will not be eligible to be released from prison until he is in his 80sImage: Michael Tercha/Chicago Tribune/TNS/ABACA/picture alliance
Rule of LawUnited States of America

R. Kelly sentence extended over child abuse images

29 minutes ago

The disgraced R&B artist was sentenced on charges of possession of child sex abuse images and enticement of a minor. Kelly is already serving a 30-year prison term for racketeering and sex trafficking.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NuO3

US recording artist R. Kelly will serve additional time in prison, a federal judge in Chicago ruled on Thursday. 

The disgraced R&B artist was given a 20-year prison term on the charges of possessing child sex abuse images and enticement of a minor.  

Kelly is already serving a 30-year prison sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking charges, which he was given by a federal court in New York City. 

US District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber in Chicago said Thursday that 19 years of the 20-year prison term could be served simultaneously with the New York sentence.

After he finishes the New York term, Leinenweber said, Kelly would serve one additional year in jail, giving him 31 years in prison in total. This means the 56-year-old singer would be freed in his 80s. 

Leinenweber rejected the government's claims that Kelly had used fear as a weapon to solicit young girls for sex. 

"The (government's) whole theory of grooming, was sort of the opposite of fear of bodily harm," Leinenweber said during hearings. "It was the fear of lost love, lost affections (from Kelly)... It just doesn't seem to me that it rises to the fear of bodily harm."   

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

wd/sms (AP)

