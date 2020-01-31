 Quote of the week | Eco Africa | DW | 06.02.2020

Eco Africa

Quote of the week

‘I think people of my age are coming up to protest because they know they have the biggest stake in our future and they are trying to fight for it.’ – Leah Namugerwa, Climate Change Activist on Fridays for Future

DW Eco Africa | Leah Namugerwa | Uganda (DW)

    

