Quote of the week

‘I think people of my age are coming up to protest because they know they have the biggest stake in our future and they are trying to fight for it.’ – Leah Namugerwa, Climate Change Activist on Fridays for Future
'My dream was to bring clean affordable water to the community' - Kennedy Odede, founder of Shofco Kibera, a social enterprise that has revolutionized water distribution in Kenya's Kibera slum.
This week, we meet conservationists protecting an endangered bird in South Africa, visit a solar-powered school in Nigeria and discover how one man fought the odds to bring clean, safe water to Kenya's Kibera slum.
At Siemens' annual shareholder meeting in Munich, climate change took center stage as activists protested outside. The company's vocal CEO, Joe Kaeser, acknowledged the issue, but is sticking to his plans.
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
This week on Eco Africa we visit a successful reforestation project in western Uganda, see the high potential for solar energy in Ghana and learn how to deliver biogas with massive rucksacks in Benin.
This week on Eco Africa we look at the impacts of droughts in southern African countries and see how a tiny island off the coast of Tanzania with a small population is taking their destiny into their own hands.
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.
Cornflowers or potatoes? Wildflowers are disappearing due to increased fertilization in agricultural areas. An otherwise conventional farmer in Germany is testing organic farming methods — with varying success.
The worst locust outbreak in decades has devastated crops in East Africa and shows no signs of stopping. What are these ravenous insects, and what's being done to stop them?
Strengthened by climate change, the Indian Ocean Dipole has made Australia drier while countries such as Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia become wetter and more hospitable to desert locusts.
