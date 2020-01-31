 Quote of the week | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 31.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Quote of the week

'My dream was to bring clean affordable water to the community' - Kennedy Odede, founder of Shofco Kibera, a social enterprise that has revolutionized water distribution in Kenya's Kibera slum.

Kennedy Odede in profile, wearing a blue shirt, smiling and with Kibera slum in the background. (DW)

  

Related content

DW Sendung Eco Africa Moderatorin Sandrah Twinoburyo

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 31.01.2020

This week, we meet conservationists protecting an endangered bird in South Africa, visit a solar-powered school in Nigeria and discover how one man fought the odds to bring clean, safe water to Kenya's Kibera slum.

DW Eco Africa

Welcome to the 200th edition of Eco Africa 24.01.2020

This week on Eco Africa we visit a successful reforestation project in western Uganda, see the high potential for solar energy in Ghana and learn how to deliver biogas with massive rucksacks in Benin.

DW Sendung Eco Africa Sandrah Twinoburyo

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa 17.01.2020

This week on Eco Africa we look at the impacts of droughts in southern African countries and see how a tiny island off the coast of Tanzania with a small population is taking their destiny into their own hands.

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence is a new entertaining environemental Podcast-miniseries

Listen to our new podcast!

Gabriel and Neil go green, taking an open-minded, relevant and entertaining approach to various environmental issues.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Kennedy Odede in profile, wearing a blue shirt, smiling and with Kibera slum in the background. (DW)

Quote of the week

'My dream was to bring clean affordable water to the community' - Kennedy Odede, social entrepreneur  

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India – The Environment Magazine

Eco India looks at innovative ways to avoid food waste and get more out of food production.  

Global Ideas

An airplane flies with contrails in its wake

To fly or not to fly?

As air travel becomes ever more popular, the environment stands to suffer. What's the solution?  