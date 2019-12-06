Quote of the week

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
"I think in most parts of Africa, we are going through the problem of trash. It’s better to teach them when they are young and save the future." – Omar Islam Ali, Founder, Twashukuru Nursery School
"If we were to continue protecting these lions, our children will continue seeing them... And they will then protect lions, because they'll be educated to do so." — Saitoti Petro, Maasai Warrior
"Conservation is the most important thing. We have to love our animals, we have to protect the environment." — Gobe Motshidisi, Safari Guide at Chobe Game Lodge in Botswana
On this week's Eco Africa, we check out the humpback whale’s resurgence off South Africa's coast, a company turning discarded fish skin into leather, and an innovator who built a school out of trash.
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
"If we were to continue protecting these lions, our children will continue seeing them... And they will then protect lions, because they'll be educated to do so." — Saitoti Petro, Maasai Warrior
On this week's Eco Africa, we check out an eco-friendly twist on hair extensions in Kenya, turning recycled plastic into roads in South Africa and protecting lions in Tanzania.
"Conservation is the most important thing. We have to love our animals, we have to protect the environment." — Gobe Motshidisi, Safari Guide at Chobe Game Lodge in Botswana
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.
The US decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement is bad for climate action, but what are the implications for international funding? DW spoke to Joe Thwaites, climate finance expert with the World Resources Institute.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has praised a plan to make Europe the world's first climate neutral continent. The "European Green Deal" envisages net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The world's second-largest ice sheet is declining seven times quicker than in the 1990s, according to a new UK study. The Greenland meltdown means tens of millions more people could also suffer from sea level rises.
© 2019 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version