Eco Africa

Quote of the week

"I think in most parts of Africa, we are going through the problem of trash. It’s better to teach them when they are young and save the future." – Omar Islam Ali, Founder, Twashukuru Nursery School

DW Eco Africa Sendung 194 Omar Islam Ali (DW)

   

Eco Afrika Sendung 194 Sandrah Twinoburyo

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 13.12.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out the humpback whale’s resurgence off South Africa's coast, a company turning discarded fish skin into leather, and an innovator who built a school out of trash.

