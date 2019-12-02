 Quote of the week | Eco Africa | DW | 06.12.2019

Eco Africa

Quote of the week

"If we were to continue protecting these lions, our children will continue seeing them... And they will then protect lions, because they'll be educated to do so." — Saitoti Petro, Maasai Warrior

Videostill Quote of the Week Saitoti Petro (DW)

  

Screenshot aus DW Eco Africa - Gobe Motshidisi, Safari Guide

Quote of the week 02.12.2019

"Conservation is the most important thing. We have to love our animals, we have to protect the environment." — Gobe Motshidisi, Safari Guide at Chobe Game Lodge in Botswana

DW Eco Africa #193

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 06.12.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out an eco-friendly twist on hair extensions in Kenya, turning recycled plastic into roads in South Africa and protecting lions in Tanzania.

DW Eco Africa Tansania

Quote of the week 14.11.2019

"The sun is free. It's the power of nature; you don't have to pay anything." — Bernard Kiwia, an inventor from Arusha, Tanzania

