Quote of the week

"Conservation is the most important thing. We have to love our animals, we have to protect the environment." — Gobe Motshidisi, Safari Guide at Chobe Game Lodge in Botswana
This week's Eco Africa is a special edition on eco-friendly businesses. From recycled batteries in Ghana to compost toilets in Germany, we explore the startups proving that it pays to be green.
On this week's Eco Africa, we take you from the wetlands of Zimbabwe to the treetops of the Rwandan rainforest. Plus, we meet the Tanzanian cartoonist raising climate awareness and a firm tackling e-waste in Cameroon.
On this week's Eco Africa, we visit a man pushing back against the desertification of Niger, see what a waterless toilet can do for a slum in Kenya and try out creative innovations in rural Tanzania.
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
On this week's Eco Africa, we see how architects and engineers in Senegal are making buildings with bricks made of soil not concrete, and follow rangers in Uganda's Murchison Falls National Park.
"The sun is free. It's the power of nature; you don't have to pay anything." — Bernard Kiwia, an inventor from Arusha, Tanzania
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.
Antonio Guterres has taken the world's major economies to task for not "pulling their weight" to reduce emissions. Ahead of the COP25 climate summit, the UN head said we were rapidly approaching the "point of no return."
Over 1,000 environmental activists broke through police lines and blocked train tracks at three major coal mines in eastern Germany. Clashes were also reported between protesters and police.
Greenpeace international director Jennifer Morgan spoke to DW about how climate change is linked to human rights and why the world's poorest countries might eventually have to go to court to get climate funding.
