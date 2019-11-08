 Quote of the week | Eco Africa | DW | 11.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Eco Africa

Quote of the week

"We have to change our behavior and our way of using raw materials." — Sani Ayouba, Young Volunteers for the Environment, Niger

Mining for gold in Canakkale, Turkey

                  

Related content

Eco Africa - Eco Africa Moderator Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 08.11.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we visit a man pushing back against the desertification of Niger, see what a waterless toilet can do for a slum in Kenya and try out creative innovations in rural Tanzania.

DW Eco Africa - Nairobi River

Government must involve residents in cleanup of Nairobi rivers 29.05.2019

In Kenya, local residents need to be involved in the restoration of the Nairobi River basin says guest commentator Sam Dindi, the co-founder of 'Mazingira yetu' magazine. It's the only way for a healthy future.

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  