Quote of the week

"We have to change our behavior and our way of using raw materials." — Sani Ayouba, Young Volunteers for the Environment, Niger
On this week's Eco Africa, we visit a man pushing back against the desertification of Niger, see what a waterless toilet can do for a slum in Kenya and try out creative innovations in rural Tanzania.
In Kenya, local residents need to be involved in the restoration of the Nairobi River basin says guest commentator Sam Dindi, the co-founder of 'Mazingira yetu' magazine. It's the only way for a healthy future.
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
On this week's Eco Africa, we visit a group in Cameroon empowering women by providing them with solar panels and see how an artist in South Africa is making decoys to entice penguins to go where there is more food.
"This technology is extremely efficient and it could also tempt young people back to farming." — Aboubacar Karim, startup founder from the Ivory Coast, on the use of drones in agriculture.
On this week's Eco Africa, we discover the drone technology helping Ivory Coast's farmers, the startups boosting bee numbers, waste-tackling initiatives in Togo and Tanzania, and Uganda's primate capital of the world.
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.
Modern cloth nappies are a convenient alternative to disposables. But in trying to solve one environmental problem, are they contributing to another? Samantha Early aired her dirty laundry in public to find some answers.
Pollution in Delhi has hit record-breaking levels and a farming method, known as stubble burning, was a major contributor. DW's Catherine Davison went to the countryside to check out what's being done to stop this trend.
To help reduce electronic waste, a new EU law will require manufacturers to ensure their home appliances are easier to repair. Environmentalists have hailed it as a milestone. But the new law still has gaps.
