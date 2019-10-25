 Quote of the week | Eco Africa | DW | 25.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Eco Africa

Quote of the week

"This technology is extremely efficient and it could also tempt young people back to farming." — Aboubacar Karim, startup founder from the Ivory coast, on the use of drones in agriculture.

Eco Africa - Aboubacar Karim, startup founder

  

Related content

Eco Africa 187 Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 25.10.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we discover the drone technology helping Ivory Coast's farmers, the startups boosting bee numbers, waste-tackling initiatives in Togo and Tanzania, and Uganda's primate capital of the world.

DW Eco Africa

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa 05.10.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we see how a new app is helping to find abandoned and fertile fields for farmers in Ivory Coast and learn how to turn coconut waste into charcoal in Kenya.

Niederlande, Ruinerwold Familie lebt jahrelang im Keller eines Bauernhofs

Family of six living in isolation found on Dutch farm 15.10.2019

A family of six discovered in makeshift rooms on a farm in the Netherlands was thought to be "waiting for the end of time." An Austrian man has been arrested in connection with the discovery.

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  