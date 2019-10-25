Quote of the week

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
"This technology is extremely efficient and it could also tempt young people back to farming." — Aboubacar Karim, startup founder from the Ivory coast, on the use of drones in agriculture.
On this week's Eco Africa, we discover the drone technology helping Ivory Coast's farmers, the startups boosting bee numbers, waste-tackling initiatives in Togo and Tanzania, and Uganda's primate capital of the world.
On this week's Eco Africa, we see how a new app is helping to find abandoned and fertile fields for farmers in Ivory Coast and learn how to turn coconut waste into charcoal in Kenya.
A family of six discovered in makeshift rooms on a farm in the Netherlands was thought to be "waiting for the end of time." An Austrian man has been arrested in connection with the discovery.
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
"One of the greatest lessons we have to teach our children in this day and age is how to make their environment a better and safer place." – Bukola Oluwalade, school principal of Abba's Heart School in Nigeria
On this week's Eco Africa, we visit the only Mountain Bongo antelope breeding program in the world trying to save the species, Burkina Faso's plastic weavers and replanting ebony trees in Cameroon.
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.
Indigenous groups in the US state of Alaska, also referred to as Alaska Natives, have already seen climate change disrupt their subsistence way of life. But they are trying to adapt.
The Maldives is considered a dream holiday destination for many. But construction is threatening its fragile coral reefs and azure blue lagoons. Some locals are taking a stand against the building boom.
Photographer Sebastiao Salgado has been honored for environmental work in Brazil, where he revived the lost forests of his childhood. The German Publishers and Booksellers Association said his work promotes biodiversity.
