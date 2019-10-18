Quote of the week

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
"One of the greatest lessons we have to teach our children in this day and age is how to make their environment a better and safer place." – Bukola Oluwalade, school principal of Abba's Heart School in Nigeria
On this week's Eco Africa, we visit the only Mountain Bongo antelope breeding program in the world trying to save the species, Burkina Faso's plastic weavers and replanting ebony trees in Cameroon.
On this week's Eco Africa, we see how to make concrete from cassava peels in Nigeria and learn about the Namibian government's integrated management approach for conservation, poverty reduction and job creation.
On this week's Eco Africa, we see how to get clean water to Madagascar's capital and visit an initiative in Mozambique that aims to keep girls in school while raising their awareness for nature and conservation.
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
On this week's Eco Africa, we see how a new app is helping to find abandoned and fertile fields for farmers in Ivory Coast and learn how to turn coconut waste into charcoal in Kenya.
On this week's Eco Africa, we dive into a coral reef protection project in the Seychelles, join a litter-picking kayak tour in Denmark and find out how Africa’s largest lake is cleaning itself.
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.
Over 90 mayors of the world's biggest cities have signed a Global Green New Deal in Copenhagen this week. Freetown's mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr talks environmental justice, tackling pollution and what gives her hope.
Known as a symbol of love, peace and happiness, the turtle dove, sometimes knowns as a love bird, is flirting with extinction. A German environmental protection group has named it the 2020 bird of the year.
Seen by many as unambitious, Germany's 2030 climate plan, released the day of a global climate strike and now approved by the government, reflects past public ambivalence to climate action. But that is quickly changing.
