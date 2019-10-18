 Quote of the week | Eco Africa | DW | 18.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Eco Africa

Quote of the week

"One of the greatest lessons we have to teach our children in this day and age is how to make their environment a better and safer place." – Bukola Oluwalade, school principal of Abba's Heart School in Nigeria

DW Eco Africa Sendung Nummer 186 - Bukola Oluwalade (DW)

   

Related content

DW Eco Africa l Moderatorin Sandrah Twinoburyo

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 18.10.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we visit the only Mountain Bongo antelope breeding program in the world trying to save the species, Burkina Faso's plastic weavers and replanting ebony trees in Cameroon.

Eco Africa, Environment, Sandrah Twinoburyo, NTV, Uganda

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 20.09.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we see how to make concrete from cassava peels in Nigeria and learn about the Namibian government's integrated management approach for conservation, poverty reduction and job creation.

Nneota Egbe

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 06.09.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we see how to get clean water to Madagascar's capital and visit an initiative in Mozambique that aims to keep girls in school while raising their awareness for nature and conservation.

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  