Quote of the week

"Climate change, environment protection, all those things I'm into, aren't...well celebrated here because the average person in this part of the world is more interested in survival." – Artist Stanley Aneto, Nigeria
On this week's special edition of Eco Africa, we meet eco heroes including a photographer who launched a campaign to ban plastic bags in Kenya and a man who's been planting trees in Burkina Faso to stop desertification.
"You need to start from the basics, making public transport, for instance, something that works for everyone. Once that happens, you can evolve into new mobility concepts." – BMW's Martin Hauschild
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
On this week's show we visit Cameroon's parrot hospital, learn how to turn outdated mobile phones into stationary art and see how crowdsourcing can be used to fund the expansion of Nigeria's power network.
On this week's Eco Africa we visit a sanctuary helping Kenyan owls, try our green thumbs on urban farming and see how merry-go-rounds can actually help kids get their homework done in the dark.
On this week's Eco Africa we focus on mobility from Bonn, Germany. We look at everything from an e-car designed especially for Africa to hybrids and solar taxis — any creative alternative to diesel and gasoline vehicles.
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
Officials from Saudi Arabia, the United States and Iran allegedly cast doubt on UN scientists' findings and their recommendations at a UN meeting in western Germany. The climate talks ended with little progress made.
An intense heat wave in Germany has pushed the temperatures soaring to a record 38.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Authorities placed a speed limit on highways, as fire brigades prepare to deal with possible accidents.
The European Court of Justice has ruled that results from different areas cannot be averaged to assess air quality standards. The judgement could compel local and national authorities to tighten air pollution standards.
