 Quote of the week | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 06.06.2019

Environment

Quote of the week

"You need to start from the basics, making public transport, for instance, something that works for everyone. Once that happens, you can evolve into new mobility concepts." – BMW's Martin Hauschild

Martin Hauschild, Leiter Mobilitätstechnologien BMW Group (DW)

  

