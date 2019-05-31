Quote of the week

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
"You need to start from the basics, making public transport, for instance, something that works for everyone. Once that happens, you can evolve into new mobility concepts." – BMW's Martin Hauschild
On this week's Eco Africa we focus on mobility from Bonn, Germany. We look at everything from an e-car designed especially for Africa to hybrids and solar taxis — any creative alternative to diesel and gasoline vehicles.
On this week's Eco Africa we investigate getting rid of plastic bottles, teaching kids in Ghana the value of separating waste and the possibility that there really may be a sustainable mobile phone.
Boosting farming sustainability, cutting waste and harnessing renewable energy – technology is helping make life greener in Africa. Here are six ways digital advances are helping the environment across the continent.
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
Costa Rica gets 98% of its power from renewables. But can it make cycling cool?
This week's Eco Africa is a special edition dedicated to the possible future of African mobility.
© 2019 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version