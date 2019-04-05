 Quote of the week | Eco Africa | DW | 05.04.2019

Eco Africa

Quote of the week

"Hydroponic agriculture is one way for us to adapt to the phenomenon of climate change, because we can no longer rely on rain." – Kévin Douamba, Agri Pyramide inventor

Kevin Douamba Grunder von Agri Pyramide

   

Nneota Egbe, Eco Africa Moderator

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 05.04.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we check out Rwanda's endangered golden monkeys getting a helping hand from tourism, a hydroponic pyramid maximizing farming efficiency and one of the world's biggest solar plants in Morocco.

Screenshot Youtube - Moderatorin Kenyena Mollen

Weather forecasters put climate change on their maps 04.04.2019

There was a time when weather presenters were all about rain, sunshine and areas of high pressure. Now the climate is changing, so are their jobs. Many see it as their role to help raise awareness.

DW eco@africa Sendung 155

Quote of the week 15.03.2019

"My dream is to have every citizen in Juba realize that a cleaner environment has greater dividends for all of us and that we will have a cleaner Juba." – Nhial Majak Nhial, Juba's former deputy mayor

