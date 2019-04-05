Quote of the week

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
"Hydroponic agriculture is one way for us to adapt to the phenomenon of climate change, because we can no longer rely on rain." – Kévin Douamba, Agri Pyramide inventor
On this week's Eco Africa, we check out Rwanda's endangered golden monkeys getting a helping hand from tourism, a hydroponic pyramid maximizing farming efficiency and one of the world's biggest solar plants in Morocco.
There was a time when weather presenters were all about rain, sunshine and areas of high pressure. Now the climate is changing, so are their jobs. Many see it as their role to help raise awareness.
"My dream is to have every citizen in Juba realize that a cleaner environment has greater dividends for all of us and that we will have a cleaner Juba." – Nhial Majak Nhial, Juba's former deputy mayor
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
On this week's Eco Africa, we check out how to save Niger's endangered giraffes, an app to check for plastics in products, and the schools teaching kids how to farm in Uganda's capital Kampala.
On this week's Eco Africa, houses made from plastic bottles in Nigeria, a Kenyan start-up for fresh fish, and a project in Ghana fighting to save the endangered hippo.
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
When China announced it would no longer recycle the world's old plastic bottles, cardboard boxes and tattered newspapers, it triggered a global trash crisis. The search for new refuse dumps is ongoing.
French and Spanish specialists are still scrambling to tackle an oil spill in the Bay of Biscay after a cargo ship sank there two weeks ago. How can we clean up this thick layer of oil to prevent further damage?
Palm oil production in Indonesia has been held responsible for cutting down vast swaths of tropical forests and killing biodiversity. Now, deforestation may also be the reason why the region is witnessing flash floods.
